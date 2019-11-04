More data Metro by T-Mobile Bulk savings Mint Mobile Metro by T-Mobile is a great option for someone that needs a lot of data. If you find yourself using more than 12GB of data and are unwilling to change your habits, Metro is the only option. Discounts for bringing more lines help narrow the price gap as well. From $30/mo. at Metro by T-Mobile Pros Larger data packages

Both networks run on the same T-Mobile network so you can expect very similar levels of performance so it really comes down to price and features. For only one line, Mint Mobile is undoubtedly cheaper. However, the key features that keep Metro by T-Mobile out front are the savings for multiple lines, that you don't have to buy in bulk, and that on the 10GB plan, music streaming doesn't use your data.

Buying in bulk saves money

There really is no getting around how much money you can save with Mint if you are willing to buy six or more months ahead. If you only need service on one line, Mint stays ahead, although Metro by T-Mobile makes a comeback with its discounts for multiple lines. You also get the peace of mind that comes with not worrying about how much data you're using on music streaming. Your data is less likely to slow down at the end of the month, which is important to a heavy user.

Metro by T-Mobile Mint Mobile Network T-Mobile T-Mobile Minimum period 1 months 3 month Maximum period 1 months 12 months International service calling: addon

roaming: none calling: addon

roaming: addon Smallest plan 2GB 3GB Largest plan unlimited 12GB

The main differences really come down to how much data you need and your term of service. For most people, Mint Mobile's 3GB, 8GB, and 12GB packages will provide plenty of data, but if you're a heavy user that streams a lot on the go, bumping up to Metro's 10GB or unlimited plans will be worth the money.

Mint's plans

Since you buy Mint Mobile service at three or more months at a time, your cost will be higher right at first. Even so, the cost per month will be lower than most other cell providers. The more time you are willing to buy at a once, the more you stand to save. Just be sure to take advantage of the seven-day money back guarantee in case you find that Mint Mobile doesn't meet your needs.

Duration Small (3GB) Medium (8GB) Large (12GB) 3 months $15/mo. ($45 total) $20/mo.($60 total) $25/mo. ($65 total) 6 months $18/mo. ($108 total) $24/mo.($144 total) $35/mo. ($210 total) 12 months $15/mo. ($180 total) $20/mo. ($240 total) $25/mo. ($300 total)

You can add more high-speed data at a rate of $10 for 1GB or $20 for 3GB if you need run out. You can also upgrade to the next plan up if you feel you'll need more every month in the middle of your billing cycle.

Metro by T-Mobile's plans

Metro's plans are more traditional in design. You can save money by adding more lines to your account where each additional line costs less than the previous up to five lines. The 2GB plan is the most bare bones and doesn't offer any extras like hotspot. You also can't add international calling features. Most smartphone users will want to step up to a plan with a larger data package.

Both of the unlimited plans get you a ton of data on your phone but the addition of Amazon Prime alongside 10GB of additional hotspot data on the $60 plan can make it a better deal for people with another device such as a tablet. If you already have Amazon Prime, the difference in cost pays for itself easily.

High-speed data 2GB 10GB Unlimited Unlimited Line 1 $30/mo. $40/mo. $50/mo. $60/mo. Lines 2-5 NA $70, $100, $130, $160 $80, $110, $140, $170 $90, $120, $120, $150 International addons NA Available Available Available Extras NA Music Unlimited 5GB Hotspot

100GB Google One 15GB Hotspot

100GB Google One

Amazon Prime

International service

If you're calling outside of the country both Mint Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile have you covered. Conveniently, Mint Mobile offers free calling to Mexico and Canada and supports calling to 160 other countries paid by the minute. The rates vary by country and you'll need to add money to your Mint account before calling, but it's nice to have the option available.

Metro by T-Mobile loses the edge here but there are still options. You can add a package to get these features. Mexico and Canada calling can be added for $5 each but you'll need to check other countries individually to see which plan you'll need.

If you're traveling, Mint Mobile has some options for you while Metro by T-Mobile requires you to get service from one of its partners, which is a bit less convenient.

Mint Mobile has reduced rates for Mexico and Canada at $.02 per text, $.06 per minute, and $.06 per MB. The other supported countries are more expensive at $.05 per text, $.25 per minute, and $.20 per MB. If you're traveling for an extended period of time it may be worth it to grab a travel SIM card when you get there.

Coverage

Both Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile use the T-Mobile network. By and large you can expect the same level of performance from the two but it is possible for there to be slight speed differences based on deprioritization.

If you are going to use the T-Mobile network at all, it's a good idea to have a phone that supports T-Mobile's band 71, which has better coverage range than their older LTE bands.

Be sure to check your coverage on Mint Mobile's or Metro by T-Mobile's coverage maps.

Phones

Both of these carriers can accept GSM unlocked phones. If you want to buy a phone from Metro by T-Mobile you will need to go into a store to make your purchase. Mint Mobile, on the other hand, is happy to sell you one from its website since it doesn't have any storefronts.

Both carriers have a good selection of phones from the new Samsung Galaxy phones and Google Pixel phones to the newest iPhones. There are also plenty of options for mid and low end devices which are a great way to save some money on a secondary line or if you don't think an expensive phone is a worthwhile investment.

If you choose to go with a BYOD device, be sure to check compatibility for both Mint Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile before making the switch.

Make your choice

As people use more and more data all the time, Metro by T-Mobile's larger data plans are a better value, especially when you consider the multi-line savings. There's no doubt that Mint Mobile is a cheaper option that still provides access to the robust T-Mobile network. All things considered, Metro by T-Mobile provides a more flexible experience and the unlimited options allow your plan to keep up with your usage.

