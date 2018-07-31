Mint Mobile is one of the better MVNO options here in the U.S., and in honor of the service's 2nd birthday, it's launching a new $5 Starter Kit to help even more people try out Mint for themselves.

For that $5, you'll get a Mint Mobile SIM card with 100MB of 4G LTE data, 100 texts, and 100 minutes of talk. The whole purpose is to help you decide if Mint Mobile is a good fit for the area you live in, and you decide you want to keep it, you can keep using the SIM card after paying for a regular plan.

Should you get the Starter Kit and decide it's just not for you, all you have to do is request a refund from Mint Mobile and they'll send you your $5 back.

The Mint Mobile Starter Kit is available now and can be purchased via the button below.

See at Mint Mobile