The market for budget Android phones has been really strong for a while now, and Sony's latest handsets are targeted at Indian customers looking to upgrade their current device without handing over a ton of money. The two new phones are the Xperia R1 and R1 Plus, and they're both packing a solid punch for their asking price.

There are more similarities than differences between the R1 and R1 Plus, so let's first talk about what sets the two phones apart. The R1 comes equipped with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage, but the R1 Plus kicks things up a notch with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that's also expandable.

Both phones come equipped with the same 5.2-inch TFT LCD display, each with a resolution of 1280 x 720, and because this is a Sony Xperia phone, you'll find sizeable bezels on all sides. Unfortunately, unlike some of Sony's more expensive devices, there aren't any front-facing speakers to be seen here.

You'll find a 13MP camera on the back and an 8MP shooter up front for taking all of your selfies, while under the hood of the two phones lies the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 2,620 mAh battery, and Android 7.1 Nougat. Also included is dual-SIM support, FM radio, USB Type-C, and Bluetooth 4.2.

The Xperia R1 and R1 Plus are available in India starting today, featuring price tags of INR 13,990 and INR 15,990 respectively (around $215 and $245 USD)

