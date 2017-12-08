SwiftKey on Android is not a good Android keyboard. In fact, it might be the worst one out there.
I was a Windows phone user for years before I finally made the switch to an Android smartphone. I had used everything from the HTC 7 Mozart all the way up to the HP Elite x3 as my daily driver. Back in 2010, when I made the switch from my iPhone 3GS to my HTC 7 Mozart, the keyboard was an obvious standout feature. It was so good.
Windows Phone 8.1 only improved the keyboard with the introduction of shape writing and better autocorrect, and although the Windows 10 Mobile keyboard was a little sub-par when it first launched, it didn't take long for that old behavior to return, maintaining Windows Phone's number one spot for best mobile OS keyboard.
But in 2017, that doesn't matter. But Microsoft made great keyboards, so I would at least expect it to have nailed the fundamentals on Android. It already has a great app launcher, superb Edge browser, Cortana, Outlook, and many more fantastic Android apps to help tie over any Windows phone converts. SwiftKey? Not so much ...
The SwiftKey experience
SwiftKey is Microsoft's official Android keyboard. There are just so many things I don't like about SwiftKey on Android, including its slow, laggy performance that often drops below 30 frames per second (FPS) when scrolling through the keyboards settings. Keep in mind, all my experiences I write about here are on a OnePlus 5T and Samsung Galaxy S8, two of the most powerful Android flagships from 2017. Of course, my issues and opinions on this keyboard may differ from yours. These are my personal experiences.
Let's start with the typing experience, which sucks. Using the shape-writing function feels slow; the shape writing line animation is often laggy, and the keyboard is terrible at keeping up pace with key-popups. Key-popups are another thing that is disabled by default. Every other keyboard I've tried on Android can display key-popups at pace, no matter how fast I type. I find key-popups to be an integral part of all virtual keyboards, as it gives you visual feedback that you've hit the button you were aiming for. If the popups aren't able to keep up, it throws me off my typing pattern, and makes for a terrible user experience.
The actual appearance of the SwiftKey keyboard looks like something out of 2008. Sure, SwiftKey supports themes, and "some" of the themes available look OK. But the default themes are anything but. A lot of them look dated, from back when it was trendy for Android keyboard to look like crap. The keyboard supports custom themes, but I wouldn't call that anything special considering the "custom" element is just changing the keyboard's background. There's no color configuration options, just the background. Other keyboards have way better custom theming support.
There are much better Android keyboards available
I've also noticed that the "stats" feature in the SwiftKey app never works. No matter what device I try it on. This is apparent on stable and beta releases of SwiftKey.
I've tried plenty of Android keyboards since I made the switch from Windows Phone, looking for one that can at least pretend to compete with the mighty Windows Phone keyboard. I've tried everything from Google's keyboard to Flesky, and I finally found my Windows Phone keyboard replacement. I present to you ... the BlackBerry keyboard.
This isn't a keyboard you're supposed to be able to install on non-BlackBerry devices, but you can bypass that block if you want to with an app called BlackBerry Manager. The BlackBerry keyboard is hands-down, the best virtual keyboard I've ever used on any platform. It's simple, fast, with great auto-correct and shape writing, and it even has CTRL shortcuts for copy and paste.
The BlackBerry keyboard gets the fundamentals right, and that's incredibly important. I never tap into a text field and have to wait for half a second for the keyboard to pop up as I did with SwiftKey. I'm able to use keyboard shortcuts I'm familiar with on my PC on my phone thanks to the addition of CRTL shortcut support on the BlackBerry keyboard. How is this not a part of Microsoft's keyboard offering on Android? And I realize the prediction engine between these keyboards is similar, it's not prediction I have an issue with. It's everything else about SwiftKey that I dislike.
Microsoft, it's time to turn SwiftKey into a flagship keyboard experience on Android. You have the resources to make a keyboard better than BlackBerry's. Take the excellent Windows Phone keyboard experience, add things such as CTRL shortcut support, more configurable options, merge it with SwiftKey, give SwiftKey a new, modern look, and maybe even give SwiftKey a rebrand. It's time to start taking your Android keyboard seriously because right now it's a joke.
I'm not bashing SwiftKey for the hell of it. I'm a huge fan of Microsoft's current Android efforts, and I really want the Microsoft Android experience to be good. I want SwiftKey to be good. In fact, I want SwiftKey to be the best keyboard on Android, it just needs work before it can attain that status. And sure, maybe SwiftKey is good enough for you, and if so then that's great, but there definitely are better keyboards on Android, and there shouldn't be. SwiftKey should be the best keyboard out there.
Now don't get me wrong, SwiftKey was once the best you could find on Android, but it isn't anymore. I agree, it was once ahead of its time, but so many other keyboards have surpassed it in quality and performance since then. SwiftKey is falling behind, and Microsoft has a lot of catching up to do because of it. Those who use SwiftKey and claim it to be the best on Android likely haven't tried the Google or BlackBerry keyboards. They are really, very good. SwiftKey could learn a thing or two from them.
I couldn't disagree any more with this. I love SwiftKey on Android and have used it for years
Completely agree with you. I've used SwiftKey for quite a few years now and when I got my Pixel 2 XL I figured I'd give the default Android keyboard a go. Nope, not for me. I had to go back to SwiftKey. Yes, you do have to go into the settings to enable features that maybe should be on by default, but once you've got the settings right the keyboard works fantastically.
Yup. Agree. the latest update with the quick pasting is friggen' awesome too. I love it.
My thoughts exactly!
Windows Mobile was not the best mobile keyboard. May I redirect you to BlackBerry?
Well call me a non believer, I love SwiftKey. Never any issues
Swiftkey is the best Android keyboard I've ever used. I was happy with the default Samsung keyboard, but Swiftkey is better at remembering things I type and putting them in the prediction list.
swiftkey has been a mess for some time now. they lost their way around the time MS took over and it has gotten worse since. too much focus on cheesy and bloated skins and features at the expense of fluidity and precision.
Well, this isn't going to be a popular opinion lol.
I agree with it though. I've found SwiftKey to be quite laggy... Now that Google keyboard is becoming so good there's no reason to even try it anymore.
Until Google decide the keyboard is TOO good, nuke it, and start from scratch.
lol until they decide it is too good made me chortle :D
Why is this reposted without the original comment thread? It seems like you are trying to censor the contradictory comments to the article. Not saying that is the case but it would be good to have clarity.
No issue for me using Swiftkey. Tried other keyboards but didn't like them.
I haven't used Swiftkey for a while, but has something changed? I remember it being one of the best replacement keyboards. It still has a very strong 4.5 rating in the Play store. What am I missing?
Nah, nothing has changed. Swiftkey is still great. The best predictions around and constantly improving ..
I agree with you about the predictions, i think the author is wrong. When i got my pixel2 i tried gboard for while went back to SwiftKey beta.
Way to just regurgitate the same content from Windows Central. Was it not enough that you were embarrassed over there?
No way, this is a biased article. Swiftkey introduced plenty of innovations or at least, made the best use of innovations brought forth by other keyboards. While I will agree that since Microsoft has exclusively handled this keyboard, it has not progressed much at all and was wayyyyy to slow to get personal background images as themes, it is still a great keyboard and would never use a statement that it is the absolute worst....sounds like someone airing some sour grapes over a personal problem.
I uninstalled it. Requires the app to log on to an account for themes. Spyware!
Give me Swype any day. Worth what I paid for it. Microsoft's entry just couldn't keep up with my needs. It was slow. It had horrible results when swiping. It was missing too many features in Swype that I regularly use.
Agreed...although I do wish Swype would bring in GIF search/support. It's a minor thing, but I've made use of it from time to time and it would be great to have in Swype.
Over 100 million downloads and a great rating. Yeah, this article must be spot on.
Where from the author of this write-up? Have you really used SwiftKey on android? I doubt. Are u friggin kidding or what?
You either don't know what u talking about, or you're just trying to stay relevant by publishing irrelevant articles like this. I'm surprised this is coming from AC.
What the heck are you talking about? This article is completely backwards. Also, what does that have to do with Microsoft?
Furthermore, the BlackBerry keyboard software is built by SwiftKey. This is a known fact.
The BlackBerry keyboard use the SwiftKey prediction engine, that's true. They licensed it.
What is the writer talking about or smoking? Been a SwiftKey devotee for years in all my devices. One of the first things I do is install SwiftKey on anything I buy. The prediction engine alone is fantastic. It auto inserts periods. It's so customizable. Whatever.
Yup. Same here
The question is: does it have auto-correct for 2 languages simultaneously? That's the only reason i'm still using Swiftkey,.
Later edit: using the apk from apk mirror, the app was not compatible with my Moto Z Play running stock 7.1.1
Welcome to android - now you don't need to worry about what Microsoft is doing wrong. I'm trying to get over that myself 2 years post WP -- though I didn't know that my keyboard wasn't very good.
Does anyone knows if the Blackberry onscreen keyboard is available for non-blackberry devices?? I loved that keyboard from the time I had a BB Z10
For me Gboard is the best, simple and works great without any performance issues. Agree Swiftkey is not my cup of tea.
Honestly, this is the first review I've seen bashing SwiftKey. Is this satire? It's literally the best keyboard out there. Been using it for years with no issues. It never lags, it's text completion is phenomenal, and the configurations are top notch. You can change the size to your liking, have a split board if you want, and there are definitely some beautiful themes. Currently using aquamarine theme.
Seriously Androidcentral, do random drug tests
How I miss the old days on Android Central. But here is your $0.01.
I love SwiftKey and have used it for years. Honestly I think every android phone I have had (its alot btw) has had SwiftKey installed. And even better with the cloud everything is there like all my predictions. I do think some of the points could be improved upon, like customizing the buttons and not just the background. But however more of the points I disagree with.
I've tried Swiftkey but still prefer the Blackberry keyboard.
This article is ridiculous and the person who wrote it just sounds bitter with Microsoft.
The word prediction is second to none, haven't had lag issues in over a year, and swiping is better here than even Swype. IDK what app the writer of this article is using but it isn't SwiftKey.
SwiftKey is awesome. Who paid to have this article written? I will admit that Gboard could be the best, if the bug causing issues due to secure folder on Samsung phones was fixed. It's not fixed, so it's not best. So, SwiftKey is best.
I have to agree with Zac on this one. As a user of SwiftKey myself many years ago and having recently retried it, I was swiftly disappointed. I too expected more from Microsoft in this regard. Having said that, Android users, much like Linux users, tend to blow up at you when you start trashing their favorite phone/app/distro/etc, so this may have been better suited to a quick tweet ;)
The author must be smoking some good stuff!! Lol
Absolutely agree that the BB keyboard is the best. Wish it was available for the Pixel 2.
Reads article title..."Well that borders on blasphemous around these parts....better go make popcorn and head to the comments!"
The consensus is in. The author doesn't know what he's talking about. SwiftKey for the win.
Agree with Mark Kaplan. I've used Swiftkey and Gboard, but prefer the BB keyboard for just getting the job done!
I really wish that BlackBerry would put the BB Keyboard into the Play Store so folks could install it. Keeping the BB Keyboard locked to BB devices is a pretty narrow view of the world and won't get more people to buy BB phones at all. Pretty sure the keyboard has no bearing on whether or not I buy your device (and to that end RIM doesn't even make the darn phones anymore!).
I know at one point if you installed BlackBerry Hub+ and paid the subscription fee after 30 days the BB Keyboard would be available to you on the device you installed Hub+ onto. But it looks like they've since removed that feature. Heck I'd pay $1 a month to get access to the BB Keyboard. It is THAT good.
I actually wish Microsoft would just port the Windows Phone keyboard over to Android. I've never been a fan of SwiftKey. I had hoped with Microsoft buying SwiftKey they would at a minimum add the WP keyboard experience and functions a long with the same basic visual design but that never happened either. Oddly enough I actually miss the key press sound Microsoft used on Windows Phone as well... Oh well.
I suppose for now I'll just side load the BB Manager and get the keyboard that way.
Great article. I hate swiftkey, it is so slow and laggy to use and I've always wondered why it gets rated so highly by some people. The idea of it is great, they just need to complete start from scratch on the coding
I have zero issues with the SwiftKey keyboard, and I've tried MANY keyboards. I think Fleksy (or as the author calls it, Flesky) is junk, and I have no issues with typing on the SwiftKey keyboard. GBoard reminds me of a watered down SwiftKey.