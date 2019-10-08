Microsoft stunned the tech world last by announcing their return to the smartphone market. Surface Duo is expected in late 2020 and is a dual screen device running Android. Dan Bader speaks with Daniel Rubino of Windows Central and Mr. Mobile, Michael Fisher, about the company's strategy.
Listen now
Show Notes and Links:
- Surface Duo: Everything we know so far
- Microsoft 'Surface Andromeda:' Everything we know about the rumored foldable device
- Microsoft: Productivity Future Vision
