Microsoft stunned the tech world last by announcing their return to the smartphone market. Surface Duo is expected in late 2020 and is a dual screen device running Android. Dan Bader speaks with Daniel Rubino of Windows Central and Mr. Mobile, Michael Fisher, about the company's strategy.

