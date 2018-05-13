The Microsoft Surface Laptop in Cobalt Blue with a Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD is down to $999 on Amazon and the Microsoft Store. It also comes in a variety of colors, including Graphite Gold, Burgundy, and Platinum. I just went with Cobalt Blue because I like it the most. This laptop is normally $1,100 on Amazon and as much as $1,300 at Microsoft.

This is part of a larger sale on all the different configurations of the Surface Laptop. You can even get the Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB version for $1,899 in all four available colors. That would normally cost you around $2,200 at Microsoft, although the street price is closer to $2,000.

The Surface Laptop comes with Windows 10 and Office. It has an exterior aluminum casing, natural typing and trackpad, and an ultra-thin Alcantara fabric-covered keyboard. The screen is a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with 2256 x 1504 pixel resolution. The battery life offers up to 14.5 hours of video playback. The ports include USB 3.0, mini DisplayPort, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

See on Amazon