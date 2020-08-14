Surface Duo Press Hands HorizontalSource: Microsoft

  • Microsoft shared three new videos on how to use the Surface Duo.
  • The videos showcase the device's two screens in action.
  • The Surface Duo is available for preorder now starting at $1,400.

Microsoft's Surface channel on YouTube has three new videos about the Surface Duo. The videos showcase the device's two screens and how experiences can span across the device. The first video shows composing an email, the second shows viewing content on OneDrive, and the third shows opening two browser windows at once.

The Surface Duo has a unique form factor that focuses on productivity. With it being different than any other device, Microsoft has to illustrate how the device having two screens can increase productivity.

