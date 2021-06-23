Microsoft is launching several new features for OneDrive to make it easier for users to manage their photos.

One of the most significant features coming to OneDrive is a photo editor. While not as robust as what's offered in Google Photos, it gives users basic editing functions like cropping, incremental rotations, and various lighting and color adjustments. Of course, these functions can be found in many of the best Android phones, but it's nice to see them coming to OneDrive as an additional editing option for users.

The new editor is rolling out now on the web and the OneDrive Android app. iOS devices will receive the editor later this year.