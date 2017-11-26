Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint are all finally here for everyone.

Thanks to relentless software updates and exciting hardware options, Chrome OS is now a realistic alternative for a desktop operating system that can be used over the likes of Windows and macOS. One of the biggest additions to Chrome OS that makes this possible is the ability to download and run Android apps, but one selection of apps that's been noticeably missing from certain Chromebooks is Microsoft Office.

Microsoft Office has been available for some Chromebooks like Google's new Pixelbook, but on others, it either didn't work properly or show up in the Play Store at all. This unsurprisingly caused a lot of irritation for Office fans that wanted to give Chrome OS a shot, but it looks like these headaches are finally coming to an end.

The folks at Chrome Unboxed recently discovered that Microsoft's Office apps are all of a sudden showing up in the Play Store on all of their Chromebooks, including the Samsung Chromebook Pro, Acer C771, two models of the Chromebook 15, and the Pixelbook.

If you own a Chromebook, this means you can now head to the Play Store and download Microsoft Word, Excell, and PowerPoint. You'll need a subscription to Office 365 in order to actually edit files on these apps if you have a Chromebook with a display larger than 10.1-inches, but even so, the fact that everyone now actually has the option to use these apps is great.

Are Microsoft's Office apps showing up in the Play Store on your Chromebook? Let us know in the comments below!