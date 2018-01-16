I'm a big fan of Microsoft's services and support on Android, but there are still too many Microsoft ecosystem apps and services that are either half-baked or simply not available. Here's what I'd like to see Redmond do next.
For Windows 10 Mobile users, it has been a painful couple of years. After months of virtual silence, Microsoft unceremoniously announced it was leaving its phone users high and dry, as Windows 10 Mobile entered maintenance mode. No more features are planned for Microsoft's zombie phone platform, save for security patches to support the company's dwindling mobile business portfolio.
Thankfully, for those invested in the Microsoft ecosystem, its support of Android is fairly good. The clean and speedy Microsoft Launcher app make it easy to access all of your services at a glance. Cortana can replace Google's own assistant, and you can set up and sync Microsoft Edge as your browser, too. OneDrive, Office, OneNote, and Office Lens are available in force, and even Xbox has an app.
However, for users switching across from Windows 10 Mobile, there are still a few services and apps that I've missed. Here are just a few.
Photos
Although OneDrive has a dedicated Photos section and can handle your camera backups and other folders, a dedicated app that mirror's the features and content on the Windows 10 Photos app would be a welcome addition, replacing the default gallery on Android or Google's own Photos app.
The OneDrive app for Android, when set up properly, will match the contents of your Windows 10 Photos app as long as you're syncing in a chronological timeline. However, the editing features, including some of the more powerful ones that feature inking and video clip editing are missing on Android. It would be nice if we could get a dedicated app that would allow us to edit or continue editing projects across both PCs and phones, syncing via our Microsoft accounts.
Movies & TV
This is a fairly big, continuing oversight that might be linked to licensing issues. However, if Microsoft is still serious about its digital movies and TV business, an Android (and iOS) version is an absolute must-have.
On Windows 10, Mobile, and Xbox One, you can view your movies and TV purchases at any time, and on Windows, you can download the media for offline playback, which is great for long commutes and other situations where you might not have a larger device in hand. Why this isn't on Android already is a mystery, but as Microsoft cuts the head off its mobile efforts, the fact we can no longer access our digital content on the go is supremely annoying.
Xbox
While there already is an Xbox app on Android, it's painfully slow, with needlessly long transition animations. Messages on your own account and any Clubs you're part of load at a snail's pace, and the app generally feels unresponsive and, well, strange compared to similar tools. This could be a byproduct of how bloated and overly complex it is, attempting to incorporate tons of features, but then if it is, the experience overall is degraded as a result.
Microsoft might benefit from splitting up the Xbox app between its different use cases. For example, a dedicated app that handles Xbox clips, editing, and downloading, with a separate speedy app that handles messages and Clubs. As it stands, Discord's speed and usability will continue to steal communication share from Xbox Live for external use. This needn't be the case.
SMS sync/calling for PC
Cortana for Android is supposed to notify you of incoming texts and missed calls on a synchronized Windows 10 PC, but in my experience, she only works about 30% of the time for this feature.
At CES 2018, Dell revealed an exclusive tool for its upcoming PCs, that would allow a full-blown companion experience for users of its computers on Android. Full app mirroring, calling, SMS, and more, directly from a UWP app to your phone. Naturally, for those of us not using Dell PCs, at the very least, reliable SMS and calling between a Windows 10 PC and Android should be a baseline feature at this point. Cortana has simply proven to be unreliable, in my experience.
What else?
There's a range of other features I miss from Windows 10 Mobile as a Windows Phone refugee. Most of them were offered by UWP apps like MyTube, offering background YouTube audio, for example. I also miss live tiles. While interactive, Android widgets are ugly, non-standardized, and rarely fit the look and theme of your phone. Also, while this doesn't necessarily affect me as a Blackberry KEYone QWERTY keyboard user, I've heard complaints that Microsoft's SwiftKey Android keyboard is but a shadow of Wordflow on Windows 10 Mobile.
If you already made the switch, what apps and services from Windows 10 Mobile do you find yourself missing? Let us know below.
Reader comments
Microsoft made Android Windows-friendly — but the work is far from done
I miss from my Windows Phone: Xbox Live Achievements, the SMS app and the calculator app. Microsoft could bring this stuff to the Google Play.
Have you tried Textra? I've been able to customize that to be very close to how the W10M SMS app looked.
I agree about Movies & TV. When we were a strictly Windows household, I purchased movies from the Windows Store freely due to us being able to watch them everywhere including our Xboxes, phones, tablets, and PCs. At this point if they wish to get me to make any future purchases, I'll need the reassurance that the service will stick around since they have axed several of their consumer services. Also they could go with Movies Anywhere integration and I would feel confident that my purchases would be safe.
I get the licensing issue, but just having a player for purchased content would go a long way to reassuring their current customer base.
Nice article! Photos *would* be really nice.
Having come from W10 Mobile, I'm not really interested in any of the tile type launchers. I think it's just not possible to emulate the UI of WM 7/8/10 and they inadvertently confuse the experience that was Microsoft's UI.
I do use Microsoft Launcher, having come from Nova. I would be curious to see a version tightly integrated with Office 365 using cards/pages rather than widgets. At least get an option to link tasks with To-Do as an option.
I switched to Android few days ago, from Lumia 930 to Nokia 8, one of the painful parts of switching process is CONTACTS!
1.Outlock app doesn't handle the syncing feature properly.
2. The stock contact app is really bad.
Ended up with lots of duplicates, and lost profile pictures.
Integration of Outlook calendar with the system calendar would be lovely.
The perfect solution would be separated app for Mail, calendar and people.
+Would love to be able to use Groove as default music player for both local and cloud content.
++Photos app YES WE NEED ONE
+++The keyboard, I'm fine with GBoad, but would love to see MS brining WP keybaord to Android through SeiftKey app.
Try using a better email app. Outlook is downright awful on Android and iOS. Nine and BlueMail are solid choices that will sync your contacts and calendar much better. Both have built-in calendar features, but also make it possible to use the native phone calendar app. I use the built-in Samsung contacts app, and it works fine managing the duplicates for me. Perhaps you can find a better contacts app.
I would love to have the
Calculator we had on Windows 10 mobile. It was so complete in itself. I also miss the myTube app. I liked it that there was an inbuilt voice recorder app in Windows 10 mobile and there was no need to download a separate app.
For Email Try NINE . its awesome ..especially for office365 accounts.. Outlook for android wont even show unread messages on the badge...sad...
Nine is excellent for me. I second it.
It's also great with tasks, calendar and contacts too,
Agreed. It's expensive, but it's worth every penny, especially for corporate mailboxes that may have additional policies. It's everything the Outlook app should have been.
In this case. Microsoft just needs to create the perfect windows phone that everyone loves. Hopefully the foldable phone will do that
The photos app on Windows Phone - just like on Windows 10 - is a sh*tshow. No one in their right mind misses it. IF it was the WP7 photos app, THAT one was very nice. The current one? God, no.
And who on Earth buys movies & TV from Microsoft when superior offerings like Amazon are available and without the risk of being shut down suddenly out of the blue (like Groove was)?
But of course, considering the author of the article, I didn't expect him to actually present compelling features (like the system-wide Black Theme for example) but rather whine about things only silly fanboys would whine about because only they use (like the aforementioned apps). Oh well.
SMS sync/calling for PC always works for me (it's actually the only reason I even have Cortana installed...at least until Google realises ChromeOS is never going to happen and starts supporting Windows with things like Google Assistant, outside Chrome). Then again, I'm not using a BlackBerry so YMMV.
The Xbox app is terrible. With that I agree. But fortunately the PlayStation one is better so the vast majority of users will be fine anyway.
The only thing I *would* like to keep is the ability to buy the app on the Google Play Store and use it also on my PC. And yes, I'm aware that would work with ChromeOS but I require my computers to run REAL operating systems, not jokes. If Microsoft built Android app functionality unto Windows 10 WITHOUT the need for third party emulators etc, that'd be perfect.
But that's not going to happen.
Just like UWP.
Good luck with that. Maybe you can get a pet unicorn and find the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow too while you are waiting.