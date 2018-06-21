Searching the internet if largely a text-heavy experience, but Bing is looking to make things a little more visual. Microsoft announced today the rollout of new intelligent visual search capabilities across Bing, Microsoft Launcher, and Microsoft Edge, each of which will now support easily tracking things down with a snap from your phone's camera.

Using visual search is a fairly simple process. Within any of the apps in which it's available, you can either snap a photo or upload one from your camera roll. From there, you can hone in on an object in the picture on which you want more information, and Bing will identify it. Visual search will then serve up more information on the object, including its location and links to explore.