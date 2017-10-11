Microsoft's mobile efforts on Android continue to expand with the official rollout of Microsoft Launcher. But it's in preview, so there are bugs to fix and a few areas to improve.
Microsoft Launcher is the upgraded version of the Microsoft Garage project Arrow Launcher, and we covered the key changes that came with that upgrade last week. It's free and can be picked up from the Google Play Store.
After some heavy usage over the last few days, we're breaking down what works, what doesn't, and where Microsoft should take their launcher from here.
Design
As Microsoft Launcher gains more publicity, there have been some rumblings about how it doesn't look like Windows 10 Mobile. It's important to point out that it doesn't seem to be the goal of Microsoft to make Android look exactly like Windows 10 Mobile. For example, you won't find Live Tiles anywhere in the launcher. If you're looking for as close to a facsimile of Windows 10 Mobile on Android as possible, there are other options, such as Squarehome 2.
But this isn't a bad thing. Microsoft isn't trying to turn Android into Windows 10 Mobile, they are trying to integrate Microsoft services into the Android experience while also adding some design elements that will be familiar to Windows users. And in that respect, Microsoft Launcher is phenomenal.
For example, there's also an option for a transparent theme. With all the transparent design elements coming in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, having a glass effect throughout all of your devices helps them feel more like siblings. Microsoft Launcher's transparency is found on every page in the launcher, including your newsfeed, calendar, people section, and more.
Other options, such as accent colors, allow you to extend the look used to on your PC, though at this time accent colors are limited to five options. This needs to increase dramatically to come close to the customization level available on Windows 10.
Even if you have no interest in making your phone look or feel like Windows 10, Microsoft Launcher is a great way to make your phone looks nice. The attention to detail that the developers put into the launcher adds up. Things like your profile photo smoothly shrinking and moving as you scroll through your newsfeed, the easy-to-navigate interface, and handy pages that you can pin and then swipe between make using an Android phone easier and better looking than many other launchers, especially the ones that come preinstalled on some Android phones.
Integration with Microsoft services and devices
Arrow Launcher already had features such as Wunderlist and Outlook calendar integration. Microsoft Launcher takes that idea further by bringing "Continue on PC" to Android. This lets you start doing things on your phone and easily jump to another device. This will be familiar to anyone who has taken advantage of Project Rome.
It's a nice addition to Android and will hopefully get better over time. You can take a document you're working on and push it over to your PC. It also works with links, even if you're browsing on Chrome on your phone and have Edge as the default browser on PC. It works fairly well, though it can take a couple seconds to open on your PC.
While it is handy, it's limited at this time. If you are listening to a song on Groove on your Android phone and click "Continue on PC," it opens the app on your PC in a browser, which can then switch apps and open the song in the Groove Music app on your PC from the beginning of the song. This is a lot less elegant and functional than Spotify Connect, which will keep playing the same song seamlessly. (We should add that Groove is now dead.)
Microsoft is focusing on features like real-time co-editing in Office apps so there's hope that a more seamless continuation between devices could come in the future, but it's not here yet.
Other Microsoft services work well on Microsoft Launcher. The calendar page makes sure you're only a few swipes away from seeing a beautiful layout of your agenda. You can have a page to jump to any of your recent documents. And there's also a nice page you can pin for your to-dos that syncs with Wunderlist.
The services that are available work well but Microsoft needs to take this trend even further over time. The to-do list works very well but at the moment only syncs with Wunderlist and not Microsoft To-Do. The newsfeed in Microsoft Launcher is good looking and customizable but doesn't have the option to sync with your Cortana notebook. And speaking of Cortana, Microsoft's digital assistant has no native support within Microsoft Launcher. A pinnable Cortana page would be a great addition to the app.
The app is in preview so it's understandable that features and integration need to be added but at this time you still need to do some extra steps to get that full Microsoft experience on your Android device.
Performance
Speaking of which, being in preview brings some performance bugs. Some users have spotted lag while vertically scrolling between their app pages. We've run into some issues with the launcher when connecting to a device via Miracast and then disconnecting it.
But overall the launcher is very solid. It's fast and generally fluid, aside from some specific issues. It would be a lie to say that the launcher is perfect but considering it came out last week and has already seen an update, it's clear that Microsoft is working to iron out any kinks.
One of the knocks on Android is that it can take effort and knowledge to set up. Microsoft Launcher is fast and performs well, while also being simple to use. If you are looking for an easier experience on Android or know someone who is, Microsoft Launcher did well in our testing.
Other things that need to be added
In addition to adding more integration with Microsoft services and some more options for customization, there are some features that need to be added to make Microsoft Launcher better as an Android launcher. A big one is a landscape mode. Phones may be getting taller and more portrait mode-oriented but there are still times that landscape mode is just better, like when you're in the car. Above is what Microsoft Launcher looks like if forced into landscape mode by a third party app.
It would also be nice to have the feel of Microsoft Launcher come to the lock screen. The Microsoft Garage app Next Lock Screen is already available and highly rated but is due for a refresh. Adopting Next Lock Screen into the proper family of Microsoft apps on Android — the way Arrow Launcher was — would sprinkle your Android phone experience with Microsoft dust from unlock to everyday use.
Overall thoughts
Arrow Launcher was good, Microsoft Launcher is even better. While it isn't perfect, it is a well designed, feature rich launcher that allows you to extend your Microsoft experience to and from your Android phone.
Over time, Microsoft can add more features and options to close the gap between your devices even further while also enhancing your phone experience.
If you're looking for an easy to use a launcher that will enhance your overall phone experience as well as phone's connections with Microsoft services and design, Microsoft Launcher is a must-have.
Do you like Microsoft's decision to launch their own Android launcher? Have you tried Microsoft Launcher yet? Let us know in the comments.
Reader comments
Or, just buy a Window ph... oh wait.
lol
:(
Loving this launcher. It's kept me away from Nova Prime for almost a week now which has to be a new record for me.
Does anyone know what Clock/Weather widget on that phone's homescreen is btw?
It's called weather and clock widget for Android. The developer is devexpert. NET
Perfect, thank you
Am using the KeyOne, Id love for Cortana to work via the bluetooth headset I have on Android, it doesnt, will this fix that?
I was already a fan of Arrow but I admit I kinda stop using it for sometime now but the redesign ML made me love it even more and happy to put it back on my rotation of launchers with Nova Prime and SquareHome 2 which are the mainstay launchers on all my phones and tablets.
I already loved Arrow launcher so the thought of this being even better sounds so good. I like to switch it up from Nova sometimes so I'll definitely give this a shot.
Yeah, I was already using Arrow (which is great!), but it was kind of disappointing to see that with all the fanfare around rebranding it as "Microsoft Launcher," they didn't really do anything other than change the listing in the Play Store. Even all the buttons in the launcher's settings still refer to it as Arrow.
For instance, it seems like the Wunderlist integration should be moved over to work with Microsoft To Do, since they are sunsetting Wunderlist. I'm sure that stuff is coming, just seems weird that they made this big announcement and rebrand before they actually did any of the work to bring it up to date.
I completely missed the rebranding part but yeah that's strange. But welcomed.
Yes, I'm giving it a try but its just a tad bit annoying until the bugs are worked out and something other than Wunderlist is allowed . . Lots of potential though, I like the transparent pages but the integration with Google calendar has been a bit funky for me, not sure why
I used arrow launcher for a time and liked it. I'm just locked into Action launcher these days. This focus on implementing their services into android (and IOS) is a smart move for MS. This is one way to make an android phone into a "windows' phone. I wonder if MS will go all in and have a company make a android phone with the MS launcher as default along with the rest of MS services. Obviously all the google apps will have to be present so the app store is available, but it may not be a bad idea.
Next lock screen looks cool but it doesn't work on Android Oreo on my Nexus 5X. Just gets overridden by the default system lock screen.
It works if you disable the system screen lock but you don't have fingerprint security.
One of my main problems is that the bing live daily wallpaper does not refresh... even though I keep enabling it... it disables itself for some reason, and the wallpaper never changes automatically
Yes it should work correctly in the launcher but until it does, might I suggest the app Daily Wallpapers From Bing. You'll get the same functionality. I've always liked what they come up with for the Bing image of the day and I use this app along with the Quicktheme feature in Action Launcher to get a new look on the phone everyday.
thanks i'll try this
I had this problem also, then I switched to ZUI Locker and Wallpaper, and I still have this problem so I guess it wasn't a problem with Arrow.
Wondering if they will be adding unread notifications. One thing that is keeping me on Nova. Other than that it is a great launcher.
It's already there
Here is an idea for Microsoft, do what Samsung does, create a Lumia/Surface Phone but use Android as the OS and then put their own SKIN (Microsoft Launcher) and services (Cortana, Movies & TV, etc) and then make it mesh with WIndows 10 PC platform....just as Samsung does with their Galaxy phones and Windows computers. Then we can have a very integrated phone and pc using different OS's. I'm sure Microsoft could accomplish this since they are the kings of software and I could go for my Lumia 950 XL having android with Microsoft Launcher Skin and more integrated Microsoft services in the device instead of needing to go to that app before using, such as Cortana. Could be similar to Bixby not requiring an app to be open to use it.
This would be so great, let's hope there are plans for this
They could even add in SMS fall back to Skype and we could finally get our damn Android messaging platform! ;)
Wouldn't surprise me if Microsoft and Samsung are working together on the foldable phone and having a Windows Launcher version sold thru Microsoft Stores and then Samsung having a TouchWiz version sold via themselves and partners (Best Buy, AT&T, Verizon, etc)
Looks like we're done with live tiles on a phone but Microsoft could still make phones just with a different OS but their own twist of a better experience....Just need to do away with the numbers and come up with something else to go with Lumia....Microsoft Lumia 9/9+ running Android with the Zeiss camera, camera button, Iris, no bezel...those could match up with the iPhone 8/8 Plus; Samsung GS8/8+; and Google Pixel 2/2 XL.....and then for the GS Note 8 and iPhone X they could have the Lumia Surface/Surface Lumia running Android with Microsoft Launcher and services imbedded.....I bet they could make a software skin and services that work better than the Pixel and get to have android apps......WIN WIN
The vertical home screen is something I've been wait for.