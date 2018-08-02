Microsoft Launcher picks up custom icon gestures, Android O support, and more

Following a couple of weeks in the oven with beta testers, Microsoft is shipping out another new set of features for Microsoft Launcher on Android. Included in the latest update are custom gesture controls for app icons, full Android O support, updates to the relatively new family card, and more.

The most notable of these additions is the new gesture controls for apps. Microsoft Launcher users will now be able to swipe up from icons to perform custom actions. To set the action you want to associate with the gesture, you can tap and hold on an icon to see a new option to add an action to be associated with the gesture. Once you've set things up, you'll be able to swipe up on the icon or folder to take whatever action you've chosen.

Other bits tagging along in this update are web filtering for the family card, alphabetical sorting for folders in the app drawer, and general UI and animation improvements. Here's a look at the full release notes: