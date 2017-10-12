Ready to give Microsoft Edge on Android a shot? Now's your chance.

Microsoft recently surprised the mobile world with the announcement that it was bringing its Edge browser to Android and iOS. Initially, the browser was only available as part of a preview limited preview on iOS through Apple's Test Flight beta program, with Android said to be coming soon. Now, as first spotted by Simhar.com, the Microsoft Edge for Android preview has appeared on Google Play and is open for anyone to download and test.

Microsoft's goal with Edge on Android is to provide a consistent experience between your PC and your phone, with the ability to easily share documents and pick up where you left off — something that has been sorely missing if you're a loyal Edge user on desktop. As part of that experience, Microsoft is making the "Continue on PC" feature a highlight, allowing you to easily pick up where you left off with the upcoming Fall Creators Update.

Here's a look at the highlight features of Edge on Android:

Continue on PC: Go anywhere and pick up where you left off by seamlessly moving content between your mobile device and PC (requires Windows 10 Fall Creator's Update).

Data Sync: Your favorites and reading list are synced across your devices, so no matter the device, your browser is always personalized to you.

Hub View: With your favorites, reading list, history, and books all in one place, finding and managing your content is made simple.

Reading View: Reorganize the content on a webpage to make it easier to focus on what you're reading.

QR Code Reader: Easily read QR codes at the touch of a button. Microsoft Edge will pull up the reading and information right onto your screen.

Voice Search: You can now use your voice to search the web. Ask a question or speak a prompt to use the web in more natural, familiar ways.

InPrivate: When you browse with InPrivate mode, your browsing data (like your history, temporary internet files, and cookies) isn't saved on your PC once you're done.

Keep in mind that the Edge preview is currently limited to U.S. users (although it is worth a shot; we were able to download it from the UK too). If you're ready to give Edge a shot, you can grab it on Google Play now.

Just keep in mind that Edge on Android is still in development, and you're likely to encounter bugs here and there.

Download Microsoft Edge preview (free)