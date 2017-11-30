Microsoft Edge officially launches on Android

Following weeks of testing, Microsoft has officially launched its Microsoft Edge mobile apps for iOS and Android.
We recently saw the Microsoft Edge app quietly drop its beta tag on Android, and now Microsoft is making it official. The browser is now out of preview on both iOS and Android, launching in full for everyone.
Microsoft initially launched Edge on iOS and Android in preview in October as a way for Edge desktop users a way to easily sync their passwords, favorites, and reading list between devices. You can also quickly pick up where you left off with a "Continue on PC" feature, which opens the page your looking at on your phone on your PC. While the app still very much looks like Edge, it runs on the required WebKit rendering engine on iOS and the Blink rendering engine on Android, rather than Microsoft's own EdgeHTML engine.
Microsoft says that, at launch, Microsoft Edge for iOS is available in the U.S., China, France, and the UK. Edge for Android is available in the U.S., Australia, Canada, China, France, India, and the UK. Additional markets will be added over time.
If you want to dive in, you can grab the latest versions of Edge for iOS and Android at the App Store and Google Play now.
Reader comments
Yet another thing that takes the sting out of losing my Windows Phone. This along with the Microsoft Launcher are fantastic and seamless on my S8. Especially when interacting with all of my Windows 10 computers and XBOne.
Same here... A lot of Microsoft running on my S8: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Microsoft Launcher, Skype, Teams, Onedrive,...
No SwiftKey?
I tried MS launcher, works nice but can't customize the dock. I currently have 7 icons on each page, total of 14 icons that are accessible to me with a single scroll. It's extremely convenient and hard to use something else
part of the reason why I stick with Nova still! I actually don't like cluttering my main screen and want to see whatever picture or wallpaper I put up.
If it's anything like Edge for Windows, this is a big, hot, steaming pile of nope.
Only it's not. Maybe do some research or try it out before making asinine comments. It's built off Chromium.
Have you tried it since it's debut on Windows 8? It was basically a beta then.
While it's not my main browser, it's quite good now and incredibly fast.
I have it on Windows 10 and it's horrible.
Guess you have bad luck with edge? Works great for me on Windows 10. I also use the android one too.
We needed another browser, so little choice on android.
Lol, sarcasm aside I'm in the tiny minority they actually use edge on desktop and quite likes it.
I've been using Edge on Desktop for a few weeks. I really wish Microsoft would update it more often than twice per year. I may end up back on Chrome, especially once Chrome activates the ability to stop HTML 5 videos from auto playing allegedly in the near future.
Gets downloaded by 7 people.
Maybe 500K, but surely not as many as 7...
Don't care how good it is it isn't. I don't trust Microsoft under Nadella. He'll cancel anything on a whim. If it doesn't have a billion downloads in a few months, watch development slow down.
So if what you're saying is true, you're saying you want to help him cancel Edge for Android? Nice. I mean buying something from Microsoft is one thing, but downloading and using a free app is another. It's almost as if you have nothing to lose by using it.
I still use it on my Windows phone and I'm very happy with it on Android. Everything from my Windows phone is here on Android and so far has worked perfectly. My lumia is now 4 years old and becoming unreliable so it's great to have everything on my Note 4.