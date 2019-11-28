What you need to know
- Microsoft Edge on iOS and Android gained a shopping feature.
- The feature helps you to explore curated products and to find stores and coupons.
- The feature is currently exclusive to the United States.
Just in time for Black Friday and the holiday season, the mobile versions of Microsoft Edge gained a new shopping feature (via Thurrott.com). "Shopping on Edge Mobile" allows people to find local stores, browse through curated lists of products, and find coupons. The feature is available for the iOS and Android versions of Microsoft Edge in the United States.
Aneetha Jayaraman, the Senior PM over Edge Mobile announced the feature on Twitter.
It's that time of year- the holiday shopping season is upon us! And we wanted to help make that experience easier. I'm so excited to announce Shopping on Edge Mobile! Tap on the shopping icon to explore curated products, find nearby stores, coupons and more (available in US only) pic.twitter.com/aRiSj3NwHG— Aneetha Jayaraman (@aneetha_j) November 28, 2019
As pointed out by Thurrott.com, Microsoft Edge is on a bit of a deal-finding kick. The browser recently gained support for Honey on mobile, and now has a dedicated shopping feature on mobile devices.
Microsoft Edge
Microsoft's browser brings 'Continue on PC,' synced passwords and a familiar look for regular Edge users.
