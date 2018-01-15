India's Micromax is all set to unveil its first Android Go phone, with rumors hinting at a sub-$50 price.

Google formally unveiled its Android Oreo (Go Edition) platform last month, detailing how devices running 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage will benefit from the lightweight OS. We haven't heard much on the device front, but that's set to change soon as India's local handset manufacturer Micromax has announced that its first Android Go phone will be launching later this month. Dubbed Bharat Go, the phone will be the first to be powered by the lightweight platform, with current rumors hinting at a retail price of ₹2,000 ($30).

Micromax hasn't shared specs of its upcoming phone, but it's likely the device will sport either 512MB or 1GB of RAM as well as 8GB of internal storage. As for the chipset, both Qualcomm and MediaTek have pledged support for the platform, so we'll have to wait until later this month to get an idea as to the kind of hardware that's powering the Bharat Go.

During a visit to the country last year, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that entry-level phones need to cost as low as $30 to be able to attract millions of new customers in markets like India, and Android Go is the ideal platform to achieve that.

As for the Bharat Go, Micromax is to lowering the barrier to entry for those looking to pick up a smartphone while effectively undercutting the likes of the Redmi 5A:

Taking its mission of connecting the unconnected ahead, and providing the best in class mobility devices, Micromax will introduce BHARAT GO to deliver optimized Android experience as an entry level smartphone to millions of Indian consumers.

Micromax isn't the only vendor working on an Android Go device, with HMD Global also said to be mulling a phone with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage called the Nokia 1. We'll know more about the Bharat Go in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.