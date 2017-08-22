Micromax looks to differentiate itself in the budget segment with an 18:9 display.

Micromax was India's second-largest handset manufacturer until the end of 2015, but the company just wasn't able to cope with the Chinese contingent of Lenovo, Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo, which took away market share both on the online and offline fronts. The Indian company is now looking to make amends with the Canvas Infinity, a budget phone with an 5.7-inch 18:9 display that is set to retail for ₹9,999 ($155) on Amazon India.

The highlight of the phone is the display, which at 18:9 is similar to what we've seen on the LG G6 and more recently the LG Q6. Micromax even calls it a Full Vision display, which is the same moniker used by LG for its 18:9 panels. However, the resolution itself is at 720 x 1440, leading to a pixel density of 282ppi. LG's budget Q6, which retails for ₹14,990 ($235) in India, has a pixel density of 442ppi.

Other specs of the Canvas Infinity include a quad-core Snapdragon 425 — the same used in the ₹5,999 ($90) Redmi 4A, 3GB of RAM, 32GB storage, dedicated microSD slot along with two SIM card slots, 13MP f/2.0 camera at the back with a "Real Time Bokeh" effect, 16MP shooter up front with an LED flash, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, 4G with VoLTE, and a 2900mAh battery. The phone comes with Nougat out of the box, and is slated to pick up an update to Android 8.0 Oreo "soon."

There are several great options available in this segment, and as such Micromax will face an uphill battle with the Canvas Infinity. There isn't anything particularly exciting about the phone other than the 18:9 display, and even that is limited to 720p, making it a hard sell.

The Canvas Infinity will go up for sale on Amazon India from September 1, and will be available from offline stores shortly thereafter. Anyone interested in picking it up?

