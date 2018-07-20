Daniel Bader, Jerry Hildenbrand, and Russell Holly are joined by Marton Barcza of TechAltar to talk about Google's Fuchsia OS and its potential for replacing Android. They also have an in-depth discussion about the EU's Antitrust case against Google and the $5 billion fine levied against them. The ruling may be just, but it could be argued that the outcomes will negatively affect consumers.
Listen now
Show Notes and Links:
- @TechAltar on Twitter
- TechAltar YouTube channel
- Google's Fuchsia OS may replace Android in 5 years
- Or not
- Google Assistant just got proactive — and a lot more useful
- Google defends Android following $5 billion fine from European Commission
- The EU Antitrust case against Android sucks for everyone, especially you
