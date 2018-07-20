Daniel Bader, Jerry Hildenbrand, and Russell Holly are joined by Marton Barcza of TechAltar to talk about Google's Fuchsia OS and its potential for replacing Android. They also have an in-depth discussion about the EU's Antitrust case against Google and the $5 billion fine levied against them. The ruling may be just, but it could be argued that the outcomes will negatively affect consumers.

