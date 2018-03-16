Samsung clearly took a lot of "inspiration" from Apple with its AR Emojis feature on the Galaxy S9 , but it is going a step further with licensing deals for its new software trick. As part of a new partnership with Disney, you can now use AR Emojis to turn yourself into Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Mickey and Minnie are joining the other three animals that are already part of AR Emoji, and later in 2018, Samsung says you'll be able to use characters from Frozen, The Incredibles, and Zootopia.

The regular AR Emojis that try to recreate your physical appearance continues to be the thing of nightmares, but the new Mickey and Minnie ones are, admittedly, rather cute.

I'm still not sold on AR Emojis as a reason to buy the S9 or S9+, but if you've already got either of the two phones, getting your Disney fix is dead simple. Just open the camera, switch to AR Emoji mode, and tap the "+" icon to add the two mice to your collection.