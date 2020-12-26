The Raiders played themselves and tanked big time. Even if you're not a fan, it's hard not to be a little disappointed in how Las Vegas handled themselves over the course of the season. They went from being impressive and often scary to near laughable. It's really a shame that year after year this is becoming commonplace because there are lots of highlights and special talent on the field.

Technically the Raiders are still on the bubble and their season isn't over yet, but it isn't looking good. The Dolphins on the other hand have done well at 9-5, but are still chasing a definitive postseason slot. Coach Flores is looking at every week as critical which is why he's saying that this game against the Raiders is like week one of the playoffs. It's that serious.

If the Dolphins can win the last two games of the season they remain in control of their own destiny. If they don't they'll be relying on others to punch their ticket. That's not where any team wants to be.

Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Where and when?

The Dolphins take on the Raiders on December 26, at 8:15 PM ET. You can catch all the action on ABC as well as the streaming options below.

Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys online from outside your country

If you're in the US, UK, or Australia, there's more specific watch information on the Raiders and Dolphins game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.