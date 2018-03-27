With hardware becoming commoditized, camera quality is increasingly becoming the differentiator for flagships. That's where DxOMark comes in — over the course of the last year, the website has become the de facto standard for measuring smartphone cameras. It's score is often touted by manufacturers during phone launches, and it's no different with the Mi Mix 2S.
During the unveil, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun announced that the phone has picked up a DxOMark photo score of 101, with an overall score of 97 — the same as the iPhone X.
Like most other Chinese manufacturers, Xiaomi compared its latest flagship to the iPhone X, with Jun offering several camera samples of the two phones side-by-side. As you'd imagine, the Mi Mix 2S was clearly the better phone.
DxOMark echoed a similar statement, stating that the still image quality of the Mi Mix 2S is "among the best we've rated," and that the device offered "consistently good performance in all lighting conditions, super-fast and accurate autofocus, as well as bold color rendition." DxOMark even went on say, "this little gem from China is up there with the best:"
With an overall DxOMark score of 97, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S runs neck-and-neck with some high-end devices from more established manufacturers such as Apple, Google, and Samsung. With an excellent Photo sub-score of 101 points, the Xiaomi achieves the same score for still photography as iPhone X, and is only three points behind the Samsung S9+.
Its standout features are the excellent phase detection autofocus system, which is fast, accurate and very repeatable, together with its nice balance between texture preservation and noise reduction. In low light, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S renders some of the smoothest files we've seen, and luminance noise is very well-controlled in outdoor images, too.
For a look at all the detailed findings, hit up DxOMark from the link below:
