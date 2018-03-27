With hardware becoming commoditized, camera quality is increasingly becoming the differentiator for flagships. That's where DxOMark comes in — over the course of the last year, the website has become the de facto standard for measuring smartphone cameras. It's score is often touted by manufacturers during phone launches, and it's no different with the Mi Mix 2S.

During the unveil, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun announced that the phone has picked up a DxOMark photo score of 101, with an overall score of 97 — the same as the iPhone X.