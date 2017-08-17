If your signal drops out, MetroPCS WiFi calling can save the day.

Wi-Fi calling is nothing new — it's been around on various carriers for years. MetroPCS Wi-Fi calling — just like many others — lets you make phone calls or send texts even if you have no cellular signal. Typically when you're out of service, you're out of luck. However, with MetroPCS Wi-Fi calling, you can still get through as long as you're on Wifi even if you don't have a solid signal.

What is MetroPCS Wi-Fi Calling?

It's as simple as it sounds. Wifi Calling lets you make calls and send texts over Wi-Fi networks, meaning that when your cellular signal is bad you can still communicate providing you have a Wi-Fi connection. This is helpful in low-service areas, inside buildings or anywhere your signal may drop out.

How do I get MetroPCS Wi-Fi Calling?

Wi-Fi Calling on MetroPCS is a free service that is included with your plan. Providing you have a phone purchased from MetroPCS, you can enable Wi-Fi calling in the settings and you'll be up and running in just a few seconds. If you're using a third-party device, you'll have to verify that the device does, in fact, support Wi-Fi Calling on MetroPCS as some may not.

How Do I Enable MetroPCS Wi-Fi Calling?

On your compatible Android device, follow these steps to enable Wi-Fi calling (steps may vary depending on your exact device)

Go to Settings

Go to More under Wireless & Networks

under Wireless & Networks Tap WiFi Calling

Slide the WiFi Switch right to the ON position.

position. Select the WiFi preferred or Never use Cellular Network to turn on Wi-Fi calling

What Now?

That's all there is to it! You don't have to do anything else to setup or use MetroPCS Wi-Fi Calling. The free service will work over Wi-Fi and allow you to make or receive calls, or send and receive texts, without having a cellular signal.

If you run into issues you can always contact MetroPCS directly for help in getting setup and using Wi-Fi calling.