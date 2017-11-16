A similar offer to its competitors, but with a couple caveats.

In April, AT&T added a free HBO subscription to some of its unlimited plans. T-Mobile followed suit in September by giving all of its customers free access to Netflix, and most recently, Sprint announced that its subscribers will soon have access to Hulu for no extra charge. MetroPCS is the next carrier to run a similar promotion, but its offer is a bit more limited.

Starting today, November 16, customers that switch to MetroPCS from their current wireless service provider will be able to get a free year of Amazon Prime and access all of the many benefits that it comes with. MetroPCS's deal is only available for new customers and is only offering a Prime account for one year rather than indefinitely, but those that do take advantage of this will also get the Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime for free.

The Galaxy J7 Prime usually costs between $209 and $99 on MetroPCS, and some of its key specs include a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 8MP f/1.9 rear camera, 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 processor, 16GB of internal storage, 2GB of RAM, and a 3,300 mAh battery.

In order to take advantage of this MetroPCS deal, you'll need to first make the switch to the carrier and pick up your free J7 Prime. Once you do this and submit your information through MetroPCS's website, you'll get an email with a link and code to enter on Amazon's site. Do this, and you'll be all set up with a free year of Prime.

See at MetroPCS