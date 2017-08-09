Good deal that gets better with more subscribers.

MetroPCS has announced a new unlimited plan that gets even better when more subscribers are added. The plan starts at $50 for one user, then $25 for each additional user, up to five users total.

This includes taxes and fees, so two users would have a flat $75 phone bill for unlimited talk, text, and data. MetroPCS uses T-Mobile's network, and T-Mobile has been rapidly expanding its coverage across the country. MetroPCS notes that subscribers that use more than 32GB of data in a month may notice some slow downs when connected to more congested towers. Also, videos will stream at only 480p. Users that require tethering will be able to add 8GB of tethering data for an additional $10 per month for all users.

For comparison, AT&T's Cricket prepaid network advertises $60 for unlimited use for one user, or two unlimited lines for $55, though the latter plan is capped at 3Mbps download speeds. Verizon's prepaid plans start at $40 for 3GB of LTE data and goes up to $80 for unlimited data for a single user. Depending on how strong T-Mobile's network is in your area, the new MetroPCS plans may be a great way to save some money.

Additionally, those switching to MetroPCS in need of a new phone qualify for a $100 instant rebate for each line they switch up to five lines, helping ease the costs of a new phone. Does this deal make sense for you? Let us know in the comments below!

