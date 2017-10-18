One day phones will be made from stardust and unicorns. For now, though, we have three choices.
Phones all look the same once you scrape away a few details. They're rectangles designed to fit (mostly) into one's hand and a display where we can tap and poke the things we see to find other things poke and tap. You can even make phone calls with them!
It's those details, though, that makes the difference. Speakers, bevels, buttons and the physical size are the things that make a Galaxy Note different from a Moto E4. They also are a big part of the price and what we use to decide which one is better for our own uses. One of those details that's always a point of discussion and sometimes a point of detraction is what the body of a phone is made of. Oddities like wood or gold phones aside, you'll find three different materials are being used to make phones is all sizes: metal, plastic, and glass.
Which one is best?
Metal
Plenty of phones use a metal band or a faux-metal finish over plastic trim, but there are also plenty that are made of metal. Usually, that means some manner of aluminum alloy that's very thin and light because the buying public is in love with thin and light. Nobody wants a 3-pound phone built from cold forged steel to lug around all day.
Metal screams premium.
For many, metal equals premium. Seeing an aluminum phone polished or anodized with a crisp finish does make a phone look good, so naturally, a lot of people associate them with high-quality, even if only subconsciously. But this isn't always the case as aluminum can actually be cheaper than other materials. Blame our perception here.
A metal phone can be a great phone. It can also be a poor phone. Let's look at the pros and cons.
Pros
- That premium look. As mentioned, a phone that's well built will always look good with a metal design. Metal is beautiful and we can't help but feel that anything beautiful is automatically premium. For many, having a premium phone is important.
- It's "modern". Metal is a big part of the industrial design school of thought. Minimal markings and no extraneous parts to take away from a single piece of metal with a certain shape is a complete design aesthetic, and it often ties in well with a premium look. There are plenty of fans of this type of design.
- Heat transfer. That way a cold metal phone feels when you first pick it up provokes a thought. It doesn't have to be a good thought, but if you ever noticed that your phone felt cold you were thinking about it. Touch is one of our senses, and it's an important one.
All of these "pros" work together to give the impression that the small metal object you're holding is simply a superior product. Some people feel differently, but most people can't say a phone like a Pixel or ZTE Axon Pro felt bad or was built poorly.
Cons
- Bends and dents. Metal deforms fairly easily — especially light, malleable metal like aluminum —and tends to keep its new shape, at least the types used to build phones. We're not talking about people on YouTube bending phones for a living; we're talking about sitting on your phone and bending it or dropping it and putting a big dent in that premium shell. (Buy a case?)
- RF transmission. This means your LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth signals. Radio frequencies of the safe variety have a tough time transmitting through dense material. This can mean your phone needs to have antenna lines or glass cutouts for the antennas and probably won't support wireless charging if it's made of metal.
- Heat transfer. The same thing that makes a metal phone feel solid and cold when you first pick it up will also make it feel hotter after you've used it for a while. Heat sinks and heat pipes (also made of metal) try to offset this, but a metal phone will always have a hot spot where the chipset is. And sometimes they can get uncomfortably hot.
The same material that can make a phone feel premium can also stop it from having premium features, like smooth lines without antenna bands or wireless charging. And they look a lot less premium when you dent or bend them.
Plastic
Plastic comes in all shapes, colors, and sizes. Man-made materials have that advantage. That means plastic can also come with a number of different finishes, and phones can feel slimy or even soft when made of plastic. Plastic is also cheap and very workable which means curves and design elements can be used with plastic that isn't feasible with other materials.
Any shape and any color, and tough as nails.
Some plastic phones look and feel great. Of course, others don't. Consumers can be influenced by their experience enough to think all plastic phones are a slippery, glossy, slimy mess even when they're not and the general perception is that Plastic phones are cheap. But a plastic phone can be great, too.
Pros
- Cost. Not the cost to the consumer, but the costs of making the phone from beginning to end. Using plastic means manufacturing equipment is easier to tool, which means designers have more freedom to work with the shape, which means phones don't always have to look like a flat slab and still be reasonably priced. We love things that look nice and things that are reasonably priced. We love it more when they are both.
- Resilliance. Plastic is tough. Like football helmet tough. You might be able to break plastic but it will take a lot more abuse than metal or glass, and for the most part, it will snap right back into shape if it gets bent or dinged.
- RF transmission. Plastic can be designed to be tough but still allow radio waves to pass through with very little signal loss. When you're building or using a phone, this is important.
- Millions of colors. You can make plastic that's any color imaginable. Companies like Nokia (the Nokia of old, R.I.P.) and Sony have put this to the test and orange, lime, pink, yellow and even brown phones have all been offered and had their fans. Black is also a color for folks who like to keep things tamer.
Plastic gives a manufacturer the freedom to build a phone that's tough and beautiful. And we've seen some very high-end phones from almost every manufacturer that were plastic, and nobody complained that they were plastic.
Cons
- They feel bad. At least, they can. One of our favorite phones was LG's G2. One of the phones we always complained about when it came to the finish of materials was the LG G2. It was the phone that coined our use of slimy when talking about bad plastic. Don't even get us started on the Galaxy S III.
- They can stain. The plastic on the phone can be stained by a colorful case or spending too much time in a cup holder in Florida-style weather, and some plastic finishes can stain you or your clothes. Remember the
orangered Nexus 5? It did both.
- They look cheap. Not all of them, of course. HTC, as well as that Nokia of old, built some gorgeous phones that were plastic. The LG Optimus 3D was not my favorite phone. Not even close. But it was plastic and the body, the build, and the finish were stunning. But for every good plastic phone you can buy there will be four or five bad plastic phones in equally bad plastic clamshells on a hook at Walmart. That makes people equate plastic with cheap.
All the plastic phones that were tough, looked good and came in a plethora of colors have to compete with the bottom-of-the-barrel plastics used in phones that have none of those qualities. It's not fair to compare things this way, but you usually won't find a phone you think is plain ugly or that feels slimy that's not made of plastic. Stereotypes are real.
Glass
We started seeing glass phones with the iPhone 4 and Nexus 4. They aren't completely glass, of course, but there are plenty of phones with full glass backs to go with the full glass front. They can be beautiful and give a look that compliments a great design. They can also be fragile; phone screens break all too often and so do glass backs.
It only looks wet.
Using glass also adds to a phone's price. Cheap pieces of soda-lime glass you may find at the hardware store aren't suitable for a phone. Instead, specially made ultra-clear low-expansion glass and composites like Gorilla Glass are used and can add a lot to the final price. Exotic materials like synthetic sapphire can be exceptionally clear for the wavelengths of light a person can see, and very scratch-resistant. They are even more expensive, often prohibitively so.
Pros
- RF transmission. Glass is dense, but still allows for radio waves to pass through fairly easily. This means your LTE signal, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth will be stronger without any long antenna cutouts.
- They look great. Phones with a glass back can have a feeling of depth if anything is under the glass. Glass can also shimmer and give the illusion of being wet. Both of these effects together can make for a stunning look. Samsung is a total pro at this, and its recent glass-backed Galaxy phones are simply beautiful.
- They feel good in your hand. Glass can be polished until it's very smooth. Because it's inert it will also feel solid and cold like metal does. When you hold a glass-backed phone in your hand it just feels like a luxury product. Everyone loves luxury products, even if it's only an illusion.
Cons
- Glass breaks. There is nothing any company can do to make thin glass unbreakable. That means when you drop your phone (and you will) you have to worry about breaking both sides.
- Glass scratches. Everything will scratch, but glass seems to be the best at doing it. No matter what a company tells us about the Mohs scale or hardened polymers, glass will scratch. Scratches on a phone with the wet and deep illusion like a Galaxy S8 look terrible when they have a big scratch across the back.
- Glass is slippery. When your hands are damp holding a glass phone is like squeezing an ice cube. It can pop right out of your grip and when you consider that glass breaks and glass scratches, you have a recipe for disaster.
Glass-backed phones can look amazing. That silky wet look of a Galaxy S8 or the disco ball look of the Nexus 4 makes for a beautiful looking piece of gear. We want our expensive things to be beautiful.
Unfortunately, glass is also a really risky material to use in a phone. It needs to be thin (glass is heavy!) so when you use hardened treated materials like Gorilla Glass the risk of breaking increases because hardened glass is more brittle. It's a catch-22 situation that we gladly put ourselves in because of how great it looks.
So which is the best?
That depends on just who you ask.
If you were to ask me, I would say that glass is the best. I like the way it looks and I like the way it feels. I know it will break or scratch easily, and I'll take that risk. I'd also tell you that plastic is probably the real best because it is more workable, more resilient, and is better for radio transmission. And good plastic can both look good and feel good. But I like glass better.
Glass is best. No, wait. Metal. Or Plastic.
While there is no one winner here, there is a loser. Metal. Metal looks and feels good, but it's a horrible material to build a phone with. It's easy to bend, it's easy to dent, and radio waves hate it. But there are plenty of people to tell me I'm wrong.
That's OK. The important thing is that you buy what you like, and because so many different companies build Android phones there's a good chance it's out there. I might be on team glass and you might be on team metal but you don't have to use my phone and vice-versa!
Your take
Which team are you on? Do metal or glass look so good that their shortcomings are forgivable? Or do you just love plastic and the range of colors or the soft feel of a quality finish?
Get into the comments and let us all know which you like and why. Then be happy we have more to choose from than a single phone or its plus version.
Reader comments
I'd go for glass. Although more fragile, it gives ur phone a premium look and heats less compared to metal. Metallic phones give a premium and sturdier look too but may heat up and you'll definitely feel the heat, like my HTC 10 Evo. Rubber just looks cheap.
Still one of my favorite phones ever when it comes to feels despite the "polycarbonate"... I really wish someone would bring this type of thing back and do some crazy colors ->
http://techotv.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/10/nokia-lumia-920-colors-blu...
Still have my old 920 in a drawer somewhere. Thing was a beast... Almost impossible to hurt it. Loved the design.
I'm still using it as a backup in between getting my Android phones. The last time was a couple of days ago.
I agree with you here. I had a 1520 and it was beautiful.
This EXACTLY. All the pros and none of the cons. Plastic done right has no equal.
Regardless, I put it into a TPU Gel case. That way the device does not slip out of my hand. I don't even know what my new Moto Android One X4 is made out of (hasn't arrived yet) except the TPU Gel case is on it's way.
TPU cases make the most elegant phone look like trash IMO.
As much as I love the feeling of a metal or glass phone, it only lasts a couple minutes until I put a case on my fragile phone...I wouldn't be sad if there was a transition to some sort of really resilient plastic that would allow me to use my phone without a case and not worry about getting easily dented or scratched.
Even the slimmest cases still take away that premium feel and design so why not just cut out the middle man and make the phones out of plastic?
See bassoprofundo's post and link above.
I agree!
Plastic, if done right. My favorite phone build I've ever had was the HTC One X. It was plastic, but felt great. Miles better than the the Nexus 5. Which, is a great example of bad plastic design.
Yes, I had that phone and it was a great build.
It is funny how so many people say they want a premium look and then stick the phone in a plastic/rubber case. I'm for plastic since it is more durable and plastic phones can get better connections since you don't have a metal body to block the antennas.
I don't really get the notion that plastic is somehow not as premium of a material. Aluminum is quite cheap (think of how much an aluminum can for soda costs) and all plastic Lego is a premium product. Also, Corvettes have always had plastic bodies and are not considered cheap or non-premium.
I agree. I am curious as to how many people have rallied against plastic, while they put the plastic around their phones to protect the "beautiful materials" that they now cannot see or feel.
100% agree. My beautiful Galaxy s8 is in a soft touch plastic case so what's the point!? Now my phone is just bigger because I have to use a case...
I was about to highly disagree with your cons about plastic until I saw you mention the exception being Nokia Lumia phones... still the best phone I've ever owned
The plastic polycarbonate that Nokia used for it's Windows Phones is the best. It's tough, allows wireless charging, and can be easily available in a multitude of colors. IMO, Nokia should have used this approach to it's Android line of phones. Nothing connotes Nokia more than a Cyan Blue smartphone.
What about ceramic like in the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and the Essential Phone?
Give me a poly-carbonate body, flat display w/o crazy curved edges, a removable back/battery, and I'd be happy. My Lumia 830/650/950 and LG G4 are still going strong and don't look any worse for wear compared to my GS7/GS7 Edge.
Yep. We're running out of time on the flat, normal display thing. I have a feeling in a year or two we are going to be stuck with low to midrange phones if you want something like that.
I have had wonderful plastic, metal, and glass phones. When I hear people argue about what is the "best", they are opinions. It's similar to arguing politics or religious beliefs. Just because it is right for them personally, it doesn't mean it is right for everyone else.
You hit the nail on that.
I simply don’t care. Either way I’m using a case, either way I’m taking care of my investment. Metal, glass, whatever. Whatever causes my phone to still look and feel great after a year’s use, that’s what I want.
So what if the material your phone is made of doesn't take a beating without a case? Would you still put a case on it? Based on this comments thread, it seems a majority of people agree that a well built plastic phone like the Nokia Lumia and HTC One X is exactly that.
I'm on the polycarbonate bandwagon!! You can have metal or glass because they always end up in a case because I'm afraid they're going to get dented, scratched or broken. If a plastic phone is made right, it doesn't need a case.
Why can't we have a metal phone with a glass insert in the back to allow for wireless charging?
Like the Pixel but with wireless charging. LOL, Pixel sure did drop the ball on that one.
I would like either carbon fiber phone or a phone with a soft touch plastic. Those feel nice in hand. As long as the plastic feels substantial.
Im not really a huge fan of glass for phones considering if I try and use it for even a day without a case, it will scratched up. They look nice though
Steel rails with rubberized plastic back. I'm of course describing the LG V10. I LOVED the build on that phone. Unfortunately, we'll never see a high end phone built so sturdy again. It was tough, didn't need a case and felt substaintial. I'd still have it if it weren't for the bootlooping!
Also, I had an HTC Amaze 4G with the unibody metal/plastic removable shell. What a well build phone! It was super tough and resilient.
I'd honestly prefer a premium plastic. It's lighter and tougher and I'd love to be able to go back to not using a case that adds bulk to my phone. I can't do that with glass that could break or metal which could have its finish rubbed off (I'm looking at you, black Nexus 6p!).
Rubberized plastic + metal frame will always be my favorite combination. Too bad they were only few phones who did that and mostly budget to mid-range (although mid-range moved on to metal build eventually). I'm okay with metal but glass build is a no-go for me since I don't like using a case and I don't baby my tools.
Sounds good to me--just like my ol' Nexus 6.
Soft touch plastic like used on the EVO Shift or Nexus 5. It's durable, cheap and feels nice. I think Samsung gave plastic its negative connotation with the cheap, glossy plastic they were known for using.
I very rarely see people not have a case on their phone. Those people shouldn't even care or be voting.
It doesn't matter to me, I end up slapping on a PU case anyway. As much as I would love to keep the phone name, I've always seem to drop them.
I'm still using a Moto Droid Turbo 2, which is plastic (maybe poly, I don't know) with leather on the back. I've had it for almost exactly 2 years and have never used a case. I love this phone because it's virtually indestructible. Once, I even dropped it, accidentally, from a 3rd story balcony onto concrete and nothing happened. I also like that it's not too difficult to change the battery, which I would do now, but I ordered a Pixel 2 because I spend half the year outside of the US, and will be switching over to ProjectFi. That being said, my Turbo 2 still works very well. I bought it for it's durability (I've dropped it a countless # of times, at least twice a day every day for the last 2 years) and their claim for battery life. The battery life was never as good as they expressed (although the TurboCharger it came with charges the phone very, very quickly), but I'm still amazed at the amount of beatings my phone has taken.
I think it's hilarious that consumers bash a phone for being made of plastic. Then, they buy one made of premium materials... And immediatly put it in a plastic case.