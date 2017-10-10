Metal and glass might look nice, but phones made out of plastic were never really bad in the first place.
As any follower of the smartphone industry knows, we're living in an age where OEMs are striving for all metal and glass designs in favor of cheaper materials, such as plastic. This is a trend we've seen from Samsung, LG, Google, and plenty others, and while glass and metal might subjectively be more attractive than plastic, are these materials really any better in day-to-day use?
One user on our forums shared his thoughts on how he wished Google had released an updated version of the Nexus 5 in favor of the Pixel 2 that we currently have, and this sparked a discussion of metal/glass vs. plastic when used on phones.
Here's what some people had to say:
maxburn10-08-2017 09:12 AM“
The black Nexus 5 soft touch plastic was fantastic, we need to bring this back. So much better than aluminium. The 5 is a legend, the peak of the Nexus line IMO.Reply
ultravisitor10-08-2017 12:56 PM“
I hate that we have to have breakable phones now because people think plastic is cheap. Sure, it can be cheap--like the ugly shiny plastic that Samsung used to use--but it can also look very nice and be very practical.Reply
Zendroid110-09-2017 10:30 AM“
I just don't get why people equate cheap with plastic? Some of the most beautiful and even high end products in the world are made out of plastic.Reply
Plastic seems to be the favorable material for most people, but there are still some users that like the move to metal/glass.
bhatech10-09-2017 08:19 PM“
Meh the Nexus 5 looked and felt cheap, I'm happy with current crop of flagships which have more modern and much better build than few years back.Reply
AustinIllini10-09-2017 11:24 AM“
Generally in engineering plastic is functional, not particularly stylish or high end. Whether it's headphones, cars, phones, or anything else, plastic is a very pedestrian (albeit necessary) material choice and no one really wants it on a $650+ phoneReply
Now, we pass the question on to you – Do you prefer phones made out of plastic or metal/glass?
Reader comments
I wish we'd bring back some high-end plastic phones. Plastic can be much more resilient than the materials phone makers typically use today.
Everybody has there own priorities when it comes to smartphone features. And all phones have some degree of compromise. I'd be perfectly happy with plastic.
I want a phone that has ideal size 5.7" to 6". Stereo speakers and headphone jack are a must. 720 or 1080P is fine. 32 GB of storage is more than enough, I could probably get by on 16. Snapdragon 625 or higher. A mediocre camera is fine and I'm not overly concerned about updates. Would prefer to stay in the $200-$400 range.
The Moto G5+ is what I currently own. And it's close in some ways but it's small and the audio is poor without headphones. Most phones offer way more than I need in most areas and fail to offer what I value the most.
You must be psychic. I too own a Moto G5 Plus and I really love it!! I am one of those people who don't need all that crap on the phone because that's what my Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 is for. I do my social media, emails, videos, ...etc. everything on it. My phone is just for calls, texting, GPS occasionally other things when I'm out. I don't need wireless charging, waterproofing, Google or Android pay, excessive MP's on cameras....etc., and I don't care if it's metal or not. In fact I think plastic is better because it's better to handle not slippery and they can also shape it anyway they want to. (Most people that want all that crap on phones aren't doing anything but driving prices up for amenities that they will not use, but rather to have something to brag about).
I loved the first Nexus 6, remake that with high end specs
And don't do that terrible 2:1 aspect ratio
I really miss plastic phones. I liked them better. With advancing in tech there's no reason they can't make extremely durable plastic phones and maybe mix it with tough composite materials like Motorola did previously with Kevlar. I still would really like to see some form of carbon fiber. Extremely tough and light weight.
That Moto Kevlar like stuff was my favorite feel on a phone, wasn't cold and hard like metal, wasn't fragile and smudgy like glass, wasn't cheap feeling like some plastics. Perfect imo.
I loved the samsung phones before the s6. Even though the note 4 had some metal and was less durable in terms of bending unlike the note 3, it still looked great as a hybrid and the note 3 looked great too.
Metal without the glass like the V20.💪💪 Durable and doesn't shatter into a thousand pieces if you drop it. Plus still removable battery as well.
There's nothing wrong with premium plastic for phones. The old Nokia lumias for example had excellent build quality.
It's the dumbass reviewers on tech sites like this, that one day decided only phones made from metal can be considered premium and started bashing any phones that weren't metal.
The same BS is happening all over again with the bezeless crap!! And it's brainwashed most users on here into thinking a phone is not good enough because it doesn't have minimal bezels.
Can't wait to see what the trend is for next year's phones *sigh*
AMEN!!
preach it!
I agree. The LG G4 I'm using now is plastic & works fine, wireless charging and all. My EVO 4G LTE was part metal/plastic. Never owned a glass backed phone.
I think plastic got a bad rap because of companies like Samsung that couldn't make a quality plastic phone to save their life. Plastic can have fantastic build quality and feel really great in the hand if done properly, it is way easier to hold onto than glass or aluminum and you don't have any issues with signals getting through it. That being said, I don't see plastic making a comeback in any meaningful way unfortunately, not on high end sets at least.
1. Plastic feels like cheap crap
2. Plastic is not more durable than metal
3. Plastic scratches and basically rubs away over time
4. My Nexus 5x looks like it went through a warzone and my Nexus 6p looks brand new.
You treat your phone like crap, it will look like crap.
I assume you had a cheap/crap looking less durable than metal "plastic" case protecting for 6p right?
I think one of the big reasons why metal/glass phones sell much better is that most people tend to by flash and sparkle over practicality, even if they would actually prefer the sensible solution. (as has been said for a long time - what is the point of a beautiful metal/glass phone if you are just going to slap a case on it?!). That and marketing of course. I would love to see a return to high quality plastics with good grip that will not even need a case.
Once you get a case on those nice glass-backed phones so they won't shatter when you fumble the phone, who can tell? And guess what the case is made of ;-)
Nothing wrong with a plastic phone body if it's done right.
Yep, well said.
Exactly! For the vast majority of people who use a case, what difference does it make? I never had a problem with a plastic phone, but then again, I've always used a case.
Why don't you have polls on stuff like this?
The LG V10 was the best (exterior wise) and most durable feeling phone I've ever owned, and I've had a lot of phones. It was the ONLY phone since my Palm Treo 700p that I felt confident using without a case. I think the bloggers ruined everything by focusing so much on the details of exterior design. Phones should be made to take the abuse experienced throughout the day. I remember when I got the HTC One M7. The reviewers loved it but it was so fragile feeling and got super hot. While it was nice to look at from the back (the front bezels were ridiculous, speakers notwithstanding), it was form over function.
Well, that last comment in the article begs a question . . "No one really wants plastic on a $650 phone" - it the point is that the phone wouldn't have to cost 650 if more reasonable (practical) materials were used. I agree plastic *can* look and feel cheap, but it doesn't *have* to.
Plastic, removable battery, removable bloat , headphone jack, affordable , supported and updated for 3 years....... I can dream can't I?
I'd have to agree. I don't want glass, smudges, prone to breaking, doesn't feel nice. Just doesn't make sense to me. My KeyOne has a nice soft touch back that I love, and I really don't think it takes away from the aesthetics. And it feels nicer than metal. Just my opinion.
My Nexus 5 was legit, and I loved how the textured (almost rubber like) back felt. It was a great phone and good example of how you can do a great phone inexpensively...
Can you imagine someone just a few years ago saying "gee, I wish they made phones out of glass" . . Most people would have thought them to be an idiot. But a company puts it out there, the reviewers fawn over it as "premium", runs down normal stuff as "old school design" and there you have it . . It's the "emperor has no clothes" effect, imo.
I prefer soft touch. It allows signal to get through really well including wireless charging, it's durable and can easily look new after years without using a case and it feels nice. My favorite phones were plastic (Nexus 5, Nexus 5X, Nexus S and Galaxy S3). My least favorite were some metal glass/plastic hybrid combo (Pixel, HTC Evo LTE).
Most people cover them with cheap feeling rubber/plastic cases so what is the point of using metal or glass?
Give me a carbon fibre or ceramic or well made polycarbonate structure phone. The screen doesn't even need to be glass. I have a feeling this will start to happen soon in any case.
I like the idea of a rubberized phone with the specs of a current highend phone like my Note 8.
"no one really wants it on a $650+ phone"
Yet we slap a plastic case on the phone, smh what a dumb statement.