The Pro 7 will let you take selfies with the rear camera.

Meizu will unveil its next flagship, the Pro 7, on July 26. The highlight of the phone is a secondary at the back that will allow you to take selfies with the rear camera. The secondary screen is a full-color display, with a leak from earlier this month showing off a game running on the secondary display.

Meizu is one of the few manufacturers to license Samsung's Exynos chipsets, but the Pro 7 will be the first device to be powered by MediaTek's Helio X30 SoC. The X30 is MediaTek's first SoC on the 10nm node, featuring two 2.5GHz Cortex A73 cores alongside four 2.2GHz Cortex A53 cores and four 1.90GHz Cortex A53 cores. The phone is also rumored to offer a 5.2-inch Full HD display, dual 12MP camera at the back, and a 16MP shooter up front.

Meizu is rumored to launch a Pro 7 Plus variant alongside the regular version, and it's possible the Plus model could be powered by the Exynos 8895. The secondary display is certainly interesting, and we'll know more about what Meizu's plans for the device next week.