The Pro 7 Plus is first phone to be powered by MediaTek's 10nm Helio X30.

After months of leaks and rumors, Meizu's Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus are now official. The standout feature on the phones is the secondary display at the back, which allows you to take selfies using the dual rear cameras. Meizu went with a similar configuration as Huawei for its dual camera configuration — the primary 12MP lens is an RGB sensor, and the secondary 12MP sensor shoots in monochrome. Meizu is using the same imaging sensors for both cameras, Sony's IMX386.

The secondary AMOLED display at the back can be used for music playback, date and weather-related information, and as a viewfinder for the rear cameras. The Pro 7 Plus is the more interesting of the two, featuring a 5.7-inch QHD Super AMOLED display at the front, and MediaTek's Helio X30 under the hood. The 10nm chipset has 10 cores made up of three clusters — two Cortex A73 cores that go up to 2.6GHz, four Cortex A53 cores clocked at 2.2GHz, and four energy-efficient Cortex A35 cores at 1.9GHz.

The phone also 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 storage, 16MP front shooter, and a 3500mAh battery. Meizu is rolling out its latest mCharge 4.0 fast charging solution with the Pro 7 Plus, which uses a 25W (5V/5A) charging current to deliver up to a 67% charge in just over 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Pro 7 has a 5.2-inch Full HD panel, and is powered by MediaTek's Helio P25 SoC. Other specs include 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, 16MP front camera, and a 3000mAh battery with mCharge 3.0. Both phones feature a Cirrus Logic (CS43130) high-fidelity chip for 32-bit audio, and are running an Android 7.0 Nougat-based build of Flyme OS.

No word on pricing or availability, but the phones will likely be limited to China initially. We should know more in the coming weeks.