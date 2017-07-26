The Pro 7 Plus is first phone to be powered by MediaTek's 10nm Helio X30.
After months of leaks and rumors, Meizu's Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus are now official. The standout feature on the phones is the secondary display at the back, which allows you to take selfies using the dual rear cameras. Meizu went with a similar configuration as Huawei for its dual camera configuration — the primary 12MP lens is an RGB sensor, and the secondary 12MP sensor shoots in monochrome. Meizu is using the same imaging sensors for both cameras, Sony's IMX386.
The secondary AMOLED display at the back can be used for music playback, date and weather-related information, and as a viewfinder for the rear cameras. The Pro 7 Plus is the more interesting of the two, featuring a 5.7-inch QHD Super AMOLED display at the front, and MediaTek's Helio X30 under the hood. The 10nm chipset has 10 cores made up of three clusters — two Cortex A73 cores that go up to 2.6GHz, four Cortex A53 cores clocked at 2.2GHz, and four energy-efficient Cortex A35 cores at 1.9GHz.
The phone also 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 storage, 16MP front shooter, and a 3500mAh battery. Meizu is rolling out its latest mCharge 4.0 fast charging solution with the Pro 7 Plus, which uses a 25W (5V/5A) charging current to deliver up to a 67% charge in just over 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, the Pro 7 has a 5.2-inch Full HD panel, and is powered by MediaTek's Helio P25 SoC. Other specs include 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, 16MP front camera, and a 3000mAh battery with mCharge 3.0. Both phones feature a Cirrus Logic (CS43130) high-fidelity chip for 32-bit audio, and are running an Android 7.0 Nougat-based build of Flyme OS.
No word on pricing or availability, but the phones will likely be limited to China initially. We should know more in the coming weeks.
Reader comments
Ok, so part of me likes this concept. The other part of me don't care about selfies THAT much.
I know what you mean. But it would make more sense if there were a way to eliminate the front camera. Since that has to stay for video calling, I'm not sure there's any great advance here--except that you no longer have to worry about image stabilization on the front shooter.
I've only taken 1 or 2 selfies on purpose, but I still like the concept. It might be harder framing a group selfie though, just because the image is small. The photos look like there's still a front camera, but you still need it for video calls like Quelquehomme mentioned. The design is a bit refreshing though. The red one with the red font looks cool.
Not sure if I should be impressed. Is this chipset a good thing or just hype?
Oh hey look! A useful second screen!
Part of me is really impresed with the second screen for using the rear camera for selfies etc. The other part thinks an always on display on the back of the phone for clock and notifications etc is ridiculous. Fine if you just pay it on a table or desk but my phone is mounted to my van windscreen all day so it would be useless for my needs. Kudos for trying something different though
I would hope with a 32 bit audio chip this has headphones.