The Meizu M6s is a showcase for Samsung's latest mid-range chip.

The latest phone to come from Chinese OEM Meizu is the M6s, and while we understand it can be difficult to get excited about mid-range handsets in the Android space, the M6s has a couple tricks up its sleeve that helps it to stand out from the crowd.

First and foremost, the most notable aspect the M6s has going for it is that it's the first device to ship with Samsung's new Exynos 7872 processor. The 7872 is a hexacore CPU with two Cortex-A73 chips that are used for more demanding tasks and four Cortex-A53 ones that help with power efficiency. Single-core performance is said to be two times faster than the 7872's predecessor, the GPU is the Mali-G71 MP1, and the built-in LTE modem supports up to 300 Mbps download and 150 Mbps upload speeds.

As for the M6s itself, the phone has a 5.7-inch display with a resolution of 1440 x 720. There's a 16MP camera on the back, 8MP one up front, a 3,000 mAh battery with an included 18W fast charger, USB Type-C, and Meizu's own Flyme 6.2 OS. The M6s is also the first Meizu phone to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The M6s is launching January 19 for around $155 USD for the 32GB model and $186 for a unit with 64GB of storage.

