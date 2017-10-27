CrackBerry Meetups are going across the Atlantic, so if you're in London, Frankfurt, Prague, or Paris next month, sign up to see the BlackBerry Motion!

After successful CrackBerry meetups in the U.S. and Barcelona earlier this year, CrackBerry Kevin and his band of misfits are taking their show on the road — or plane — to Europe.

Starting November 10 in London and wrapping up in Paris on the 18th, fans of BlackBerry phones and the culture they produced can check out the BlackBerry Motion, the latest Android phone in the lineup, and make some great friends along the way.

They'll be starting in London on November 10th, followed by Frankfurt on the 14th, Prague on the 16th and finally Paris on the 18th. Like all of our meetups this year, there'll be plenty of food, drinks and BlackBerry fans in attendance, along with the latest BlackBerry smartphones for attendees to check out. And there will be swag and prizes to give out, too!

If you're a longtime CrackBerry reader, a BlackBerry fan or just thinking about picking up a new BlackBerry Motion or BlackBerry KEYone, these are events you won't want to miss! Hit the links below to jump over to the Meetup page for your city where you can RSVP. Once you're signed up we'll be sending out updates as we finalize our venues for each city and the meetup events occur.

CrackBerry Meet-up Dates & RSVP

Hit the links below to jump over to official Meetup Page for full details and to RSVP. Once you're RSVP'd, you'll receive email updates as we get closer to dates, locking in the location and providing additional info.

The BlackBerry Motion meetup tour comes to Canada next, so stay tuned!