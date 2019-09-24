Join Sir Daniel Fortesque in a slashing-good time through the opening stages of MediEvil for PS4. Marvel at the beautifully rebuilt Kingdom of Gallowmere in 4K as you embark on a quest of redemption that will take you through zombies, demons, necromancers and …crawling hands? Featuring the tried and true gameplay of the original PS1 title with a number of graphical and technical enhancements, dead has never looked so alive!