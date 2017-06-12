The Samsung Internet browser is a formidable choice for a mobile browser and it has a number of features that make it worth using over Google Chrome.
The bundled applications aren't usually our favorite part of Samsung's smartphones, but with the Galaxy S8 and S8+, the Samsung Internet browser is worth using.
It's nothing new: the browser has long been optimized specifically for use with Samsung's smartphones, which is partly why it's such a solid choice for a browser, particularly if you're glued to the Samsung ecosystem. And like Google Chrome, the Samsung Internet browser is linked to your Samsung account, which unlocks a host of features you won't find in Android's default browser. Here's a look at some of those features.
No pop-ups
Obstructive pop-up advertisements have officially become a nuisance on Chrome for mobile, so it's nice to know that the Samsung Internet browser will let you enable a Pop-up blocker from inside the advanced settings panel.
You can also download an extension to rid of those follies before they even surface. Samsung's browser features a variety of content blockers, including Adblock and Adblock Fast. At the very least, they'll help rid of any rampant advertisements that may take over your mobile browsing experience.
Extensions
Samsung's browser has other extensions, too, including the Amazon Assistant, which offers product matches as you're browsing through the browser for things to purchase. There's also a QR code reader, a video assistant overlay to help with browser playback controls, and a feature called CloseBy, which offers information and recommendations based on nearby Bluetooth beacons.
It's better on DeX
The latest version of Samsung Internet features enhancements specifically for running the app on Samsung DeX. There's also a secure mobile payment feature built into the Samsung browser for DeX. According to its developer documentation:
DeX also enables a new desktop shopping workflow. When presented with the option to pay for something in the browser in desktop mode, you can use biometric authentication to finalize the payment, using the fingerprint or iris scanner capabilities of the phone.
Anecdotally, I can say I was surprised at the relatively smooth experience of using the Samsung Internet browser on DeX versus using Google Chrome. Websites seemed to load faster, while multitasking mechanisms like copy and paste were easier to use with the mouse input.
It has a super Secret mode
Samsung's browser offers a Secret mode that's a bit more discrete than Google's incognito mode. Granted, Google also won't track your whereabouts on the web or log any URLs into the history, but Samsung's browser will let you password protect any webpage data you might want to save after your browsing session. The password is different from your initial login code and it can be as short as four letters.
It offers a reading mode
Like Safari on the desktop and some Chrome extensions, the Samsung browser offers a quick-convert reading mode for turning the cluttered text on webpages into legible, linear paragraphs. It takes a second to show up in the search bar and only works with certain pages, but it pairs exceptionally well with the Galaxy S8's rounded corners.
It works with Google
Just because you're using Samsung's browser doesn't mean you're opting out of what Google has to offer. You can set it as the default search engine, for instance, so that you're always querying Google.
You also don't have to stop using Chrome on the desktop. Download the Samsung Internet extension for Chrome so that your bookmarks stay synced across platforms.
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
Main
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ review!
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs
- Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S8’s cameras
- Get to know Samsung Bixby
- Join our Galaxy S8 forums
About
The Galaxy S8, and its larger sibling the S8+, are Samsung's top-end devices for 2017 meant to appeal to the general consumer and power user alike. The two phones are only differentiated by screen and battery size: 5.8 inches and 3000mAh, and 6.2 inches and 3500mAh.
The displays have a new 18.5:9 aspect ratio with a QHD+ resolution, meaning they're extra tall and narrow. Samsung moved to on-screen buttons and reduced bezel size dramatically in order to fit as much screen into the body as possible. That moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phones, where it sits somewhat-awkwardly next to the camera lens. Iris scanning makes its return in a new-and-improved version from the Note 7.
Though the batteries haven't increased in size from the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, the hope is that the improved efficiency of the new 10 nm processor inside will provide some help. The processor is backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Waterproofing and wireless charging are still here as well, plus a new USB-C port on the bottom. The rear camera is unchanged in terms of its 12MP sensor and f/1.7 lens, but has improved processing thanks to a new ISP and software.
Specs
|Width
|Height
|Thickness
|5.86 in
148.9 mm
|2.68 in
68.1 mm
|0.31 in
8 mm
|5.47 oz
155g grams
- Display:
- 5.8-inch AMOLED display
- 2960x1440 resolution
- 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Dual-curve infinity display
- Cameras:
- 12MP ƒ/1.7 rear camera
- Dual-pixel phase detection autofocus
- 1.4-micron pixels
- 8MP ƒ/1.7 front camera
- Battery:
- 3000 mAh battery
- Non-removable
- USB-C fast Charging
- Qi + PMA wireless charging
- Chips:
- Snapdragon 835 processor
- Samsung Exynos 8896 processor
(varies by region)
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- GS8+
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- 6.2-inch AMOLED display
- 3500mAh battery
- 6.28 in x 2.89 in x 0.32 in
159.5mm x 73.4mm x 8.1mm
- 6.10 oz / 73g
Reader comments
6 reasons to use the Samsung browser on your Galaxy S8
I side loaded the Samsung browser on my LG V20. I prefer it to Chrome.
I just did the same. What is the current version do you know?
Yeah, I usually stay away from Samsung apps but the browser is top notch. Glad I downloaded it. Very fast.
Nice will have to try it again. The beta version and from what I know it was the only one available was super buggy. So nice to see a stable version finally out.
Samsung makes a lot of needless duplicate apps, Svoice is simply awful, Bixby is more duplication with less function and a freaking dedicated hardware button at that.
With all that being said, Samsung's internet browser KICKS ASS. I've been using it since they made the beta version available for use on the Pixel's, and switched over to the regular browser version when made available last week.
Very fast, good ad blocking, conveniently scaled size, nicely presented content, and then some. Very good job on this, Samsung.
Been using it instead of Chrome for over a year now. I find the Samsung browser faster, easier to get to bookmarks (bottom tab without extra clicks to get to it), uses biometrics to take care of passwords (super convenient!), And ad blocker built in is great. Highly recommend!
I've been using it for awhile and it became my main browser. It's much faster than Chrome, has extensions and ad blockers, a QR code reader, etc. I recommend at least trying it out.
How does it compare to Brave? I have been using that instead of Chrome.
I've been using Brave too mainly for the ad blocker, but it seems the benefits go beyond that (e.g. using biometrics instead of passwords). I think I'll give it a try in the next few days.
Yeah, I read that. I just switched over. I'll see how it works. Thanks,
The author missed the biggest feature, integration with Samsung Pass. This is a great feature and solves some of the login issues with apps that haven't implemented Android Imprint (US Bank for example). Samsung Pass works great with fingerprint/iris recognition and also all websites.
That's exactly why I use it
My favorite feature of Chrome is syncing tabs, history, and bookmarks across every device everywhere. This is why I can't use any other browser - I rely on syncing too much.
That's exactly what I was thinking. I'll give it a try but I love being able to sync between all my devices
Download the Samsung browser extension for your chrome desktop browser. It'll keep your bookmarks synced.
Hm. Well then. Looks like I'm giving this a whirl.
I use Samsung Browser because I can authenticate websites with biometrics.
Was it even that bad?
Because I tried it with the Note 7 and I honestly thought that it was better than Chrome in a lot of ways,
that password protected secret mode is killer
I just got a S7 as a work phone and didn't pass too much time on it since I also have my own phone configured the way I like. I tried the Samsung Browser and I admit, I like it. Didn't use Chrome once so far on that phone.
Used this for the first time on my S8. Just side loaded it into my V20. Very solid browser.
All I use. I don't care about Chrome. Waste of space for me honestly.
It's also the only browser that supports S Pen hover scrolling (hover near edge of screen to scroll) on Note devices (phone or tablet). Cool little feature! :)
Which ad blocker is recommended?