When it comes to your home entertainment system, nothing beats a good streaming box like Android TV or Apple TV, or even a Roku or Amazon Fire TV. But that's not the end of the story. You need a good over-the-air antenna, especially if you want to fill out any gaps in your streaming coverage.

And the Mohu Blade ($39 at Amazon) is a good indoor over-the-air antenna. Better than good, in fact, because it looks great. And when it comes to antennas that are going to be mounted inside, for everyone who comes over to see, you're going to want something that doesn't look awful. And whether it's mounted on the wall or standing alongside your TV, the Blade's going to look good.

The only question, then is what are you waiting for?

