No matter who you are, chances are you've got a wallet for storing your plastic/cash and a case for keeping your phone safe while on the go. These two things work great on their own, but if you want to live an ultra-minimalistic life, picking up a wallet case gives you the freedom of never having to carry a wallet again while still having a safe place for your money, ID, etc. If you've got a Pixel 2, the Maxboost Wallet Case aims to combine your phone case and wallet into one single accessory for a little more than $10. It's an exciting proposition, but how well does it work in the real world?

Maxboost Google Pixel 2 Wallet Case Price: $12.99 Bottom line: This case can easily replace your regular wallet — as long as you don't carry a ton of cards and don't mind some added bulk. The Good Has three card slots and a pocket for storing your cash

Faux leather finish looks and feels nice

Magnetic clasp works well

Can't beat the price The Bad Only comes in one color

Adds a lot of bulk

A great solution for people that hate carrying a wallet Maxboost Pixel 2 Wallet Case What I like Wallet cases are faced with the challenge of acting as both a good case and wallet, and for the most part, Maxboost pulls this off quite well. In regards to being a case, there's a silicone sleeve the Pixel 2 sits in that offers protection against unwanted drops and bumps. The entire phone is obviously protected when the case is closed, but thanks to the raised edges from the silicone section, your Pixel 2's screen is still protected even if you drop it while using it. The cutouts for the rear camera and fingerprint sensor line up perfectly and Maxboost even has holes on the front so you can still appreciate the Pixel 2's front-facing speakers even when everything's closed up. On the wallet side of things, Maxboost's case does well here, too. There are three individual slots for storing credit/debit cards, in addition to a pocket underneath them for housing cash or more cards. Even when you've got all of these slots filled up, the magnetic clasp does a great job at holding everything together.

The cost of going two-in-one Maxboost Pixel 2 Wallet Case What I don't like As with most things that try to be an all-in-one solution, however, the Maxboost Wallet Case does falter in a couple areas. One of my biggest gripes with the case is how much bulk it adds to the Pixel 2. Even before you add any cards to the case, it makes the Pixel 2 considerably thicker. When you add cards and cash, it only gets worse. Also, while the Pixel 2 is one of the few phones in 2018 that can be comfortably used with one hand, that's immediately taken away with this case. The magnetic clasp grabs onto the cover when you flip it all the way around to try and remedy this, but this still feels awkward. If you don't flip the cover around, you're left with the clasp awkwardly in between your fingers while trying to use your phone. Lastly, I'd love Maxboost to add some additional colors. The black paint job with the white stitching doesn't look bad by any means, but a few more options would be greatly appreciated.