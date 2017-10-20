Huawei's Mate 10 Pro is a worthy contender to the unstoppable Pixel 2.

There are a lot of reasons to like the Pixel 2, but for a lot of people, the biggest one is the phone's fantastic camera. The Pixel 2's camera is exceptionally good, and Google proudly announced that it received a score of 98 from DxOMark during the unveiling for the phone on October 4. That's the highest score DxO has ever handed out to a phone, but that's bound to change at one point or another.

DxO recently put the Huawei Mate 10 Pro through its paces and ended up giving the phone a score of 97 – just one point less than the Pixel 2.

Although the Mate 10 Pro got an overall score of 97, that doesn't mean it's exactly one point worse than the Pixel 2 (whatever that would mean in the first place).

Final DxOMark scores are a combination of a lot of different things, including separate scores for exposure and contrast, color, texture, noise, and a bunch of other factors. Photo and video performance are also broken up into two different categories, and different weights are placed on each factor for both photo and video.

Taking a look at the Mate 10 Pro, DxO gave the phone a 100 for its photo output and 91 for video; comparatively, the Pixel 2 scored a 99 and 96 respectively. The Mate 10 Pro scored very high marks for its exposure and contrast, color, and autofocus in both photos and videos, and it even beat the Pixel 2 in regards to bokeh portrait shots, noise, artifacts, and zoom.

We don't advise basing your buying decisions solely on DxoMark rankings, but they do offer a detailed look into just what a smartphone camera has to offer.

If you want to read through DxO's entire findings, you can check out their Mate 10 Pro review here.