Huawei's Mate 10 Pro is a worthy contender to the unstoppable Pixel 2.
There are a lot of reasons to like the Pixel 2, but for a lot of people, the biggest one is the phone's fantastic camera. The Pixel 2's camera is exceptionally good, and Google proudly announced that it received a score of 98 from DxOMark during the unveiling for the phone on October 4. That's the highest score DxO has ever handed out to a phone, but that's bound to change at one point or another.
DxO recently put the Huawei Mate 10 Pro through its paces and ended up giving the phone a score of 97 – just one point less than the Pixel 2.
Although the Mate 10 Pro got an overall score of 97, that doesn't mean it's exactly one point worse than the Pixel 2 (whatever that would mean in the first place).
Final DxOMark scores are a combination of a lot of different things, including separate scores for exposure and contrast, color, texture, noise, and a bunch of other factors. Photo and video performance are also broken up into two different categories, and different weights are placed on each factor for both photo and video.
Taking a look at the Mate 10 Pro, DxO gave the phone a 100 for its photo output and 91 for video; comparatively, the Pixel 2 scored a 99 and 96 respectively. The Mate 10 Pro scored very high marks for its exposure and contrast, color, and autofocus in both photos and videos, and it even beat the Pixel 2 in regards to bokeh portrait shots, noise, artifacts, and zoom.
We don't advise basing your buying decisions solely on DxoMark rankings, but they do offer a detailed look into just what a smartphone camera has to offer.
If you want to read through DxO's entire findings, you can check out their Mate 10 Pro review here.
Reader comments
LOL stopped reading after unstoppable.
When comparing these marks from dxo I tend to discard the video side and compare only photo aspects from camera to camera instead of the overall score which is very misleading when comparing the phones. Zoom I hold I lowest regard.
Yep same here. I very rarely shoot any video so couldn't really careless how it scores in that department.
The only thing that really bugs me about the camera on Huawei phones is that HDR is a separate mode altogether bundled in the mode menu with the rest instead of having an Auto HDR setting like most other phones
For anyone's that's interest there are some side by side comparing of the mate 10 an note 8 on YouTube right now . Spoiler alert the note 8 was the clear winner. Check it out
We must have watched different videos. One thing to remember is the Mate 10 in all of them was on preproduction software and it still crushed the Note in lowlight
I don't know why anyone reports DxOMark scores anymore.
The numbers can really be misleading.
Seems to be a trend that lends itself to the companies' marketing campaigns. Plus people like "quantifiable" data it seems.
The same reason people think Benchmarks are important. It gives them a warm fuzzy feeling inside. Meanwhile the real world is just snapping pics with 0 f* given.
Because it brings in clicks, you notice the same sites (really, most tech sites in general) that decry benchmarks like this also post about them constantly. They bring clicks, especially now since phone companies have started boasting about the score.
Benchmarks and DxOMark scores just need to die in phone reviews.