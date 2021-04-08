Can champion Dustin Johnson become just the fourth player to triumph back-to-back at Augusta? Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of The Masters 2021 with our guide below.

Back in its regular April slot, having been shunted to October last year thanks to the pandemic, the 84th edition of the tournament also welcomes back fans.

With a limited number of patrons set to be allowed on the course to watch, the Masters 2021 will be the first major with onlooking spectators since 2019's Open Championship at Royal Portrush, which should bring some welcome added atmosphere and tension to proceedings.

Last year's coronavirus-delayed tournament saw Johnson shoot a 20-under-par 268 to set a new tournament record on his way to glory, and the current World No.1 is being heavily backed to retain his title this year.

Nevertheless, the pundits' choice to finish the final round victorious this time appears to be Bryson DeChambeau, following his win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and his solid showing in the recent The Players Championship.

Former World No.1 Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, will have his seventh opportunity to complete the Career Grand Slam this week — a feat that would see him join an exclusive club that includes Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan, and Gene Sarazen.

The Masters 2021: Where and when?

The Masters 2021 takes place at the Augusta National golf course from Thursday, April 8th to Sunday, April 11th. U.S. coverage is exclusive to ESPN and CBS, while Sky Sports once again has live broadcast rights in the UK

Tee times for rounds one and two begin on Thursday and Friday at 8:12 am ET local time and 5.12am PT for West Coast USA, which makes it a 1.12pm BST start in the UK, and a 10.12pm AEST night time tee off for golf fans in Australia.

How to watch The Masters 2021 online in the U.S.

Coverage of this year's Masters is being split between CBS and ESPN. The latter has coverage of the early-round action on Thursday and Friday, with CBS then taking over for coverage of the weekend's play.

If you've got access to either channel on cable, all you need to do is head to the ESPN and CBS websites and log in with your cable credentials where you're then be able to stream each network's coverage online.

The best solution for cord-cutting golf fans is likely to be FuboTV, as both ESPN and CBS are included in its $65 per month Starter plan. If you haven't had Fubo before, you can take advantage of its FREE TRIAL and watch the Masters 2021 without paying zip.

Alternatively CBS's share of coverage can be watched via streaming service Paramount+ which costs $9.99 a month for the ad-free version or $5.99 a month with ads. ESPN's coverage is also available through dedicated streaming service ESPN+, which costs $5.99 per month.

How to stream The Masters 2021 live in the UK

Sky will be offering comprehensive (and exclusive) live coverage of the tournament via its Sky Sports Golf with coverage beginning at 2pm BST on Thursday with featured groups. Sky subscribers can also use the Sky Go app to live stream the action while on mobile devices.

For those looking to avoid being tied down to a contract, there's the option of NOW's Sky Sports Monthly Pass. It costs £33.99 for 30 days, which compares very favourably to the £9.99 24-hour pass, and gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels.

NOW Sports Membership Watch Sky Sports' coverage of The Masters online with a NOW Sports Membership. Watch one day's coverage for £10 or snag a monthly pass for £34. £34 per month at NOW

Live stream The Masters 2021 in Canada

TSN and national broadcaster CTV this year share broadcast rights to show The Masters live in Canada. TSN has the exclusive rights for Thursday and Friday's action, while CTV (and its French-language partner network, RDS) take over on Saturday and Sunday for coverage of the final two rounds.

If you're not already a subscriber through cable, the TSN Direct streaming service is priced at CA$4.99 a day or $19.99 a month and will give you access to TSN coverage of the tournament.

TSN Direct TSN Direct offers F1 streaming for $20 a month, or just snag a Day Pass to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix. From $19.99 per month at TSN

Live stream The Masters in Australia

Fox Sports has exclusive live rights to this year's tournament Down Under.

If you don't want the commitment of a cable subscription, the good news is that Fox Sports' golf coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports.

The service is available from just $25 a month and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period.

Kayo Sports Kayo Sports is an easy way to get streaming access to Fox Sports' coverage of the Bahrain Grand Prix. You can even make the most of a free trial if you've never signed up before. From $25 at Kayo Sports

Watch The Masters 2021 online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's golf from Augusta further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Masters 2021, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.