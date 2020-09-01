Marvel's Avengers is inbound, with a solid launch roster of six heroes and previously announced post-launch support, such as the addition of Hawkeye and Spider-Man , though the latter is only on PlayStation. Hawkeye isn't the only archer joining the team however, as today, Crystal Dynamics revealed that Kate Bishop is the first hero coming post-launch. You can check out the reveal trailer for Kate Bishop below.

Dataminers have uncovered evidence of several other heroes that could be coming post-launch, including Ant-Man, Black Panther and Doctor Strange but nothing official has been announced so far. Each post-launch hero has a $10 battle pass called a Hero Challenge Card, with 40 tiers of cosmetics like skins and nameplates to unlock.

Marvel's Avengers is releasing on September 4 for PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Stadia. It includes a free next-generation upgrade for anyone who buys it on PS4 or Xbox One One. The next-generation version of the game is touting almost no load times and a 4K 60FPS performance mode.