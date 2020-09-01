What you need to know
- Marvel's Avengers is set to release on September 4, 2020.
- Heroes are being added post-launch for free.
- The first hero coming after launch is Kate Bishop.
Marvel's Avengers is inbound, with a solid launch roster of six heroes and previously announced post-launch support, such as the addition of Hawkeye and Spider-Man, though the latter is only on PlayStation. Hawkeye isn't the only archer joining the team however, as today, Crystal Dynamics revealed that Kate Bishop is the first hero coming post-launch. You can check out the reveal trailer for Kate Bishop below.
Dataminers have uncovered evidence of several other heroes that could be coming post-launch, including Ant-Man, Black Panther and Doctor Strange but nothing official has been announced so far. Each post-launch hero has a $10 battle pass called a Hero Challenge Card, with 40 tiers of cosmetics like skins and nameplates to unlock.
Marvel's Avengers is releasing on September 4 for PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Stadia. It includes a free next-generation upgrade for anyone who buys it on PS4 or Xbox One One. The next-generation version of the game is touting almost no load times and a 4K 60FPS performance mode.
Save the planet
Marvel's Avengers
An ever-expanding online game
After a horrific event leaves San Francisco in ruins, the Avengers have been disbanded. However, an even bigger evil threatens the planet five years later, and it's up to you to assemble the crew and save the world once again. Play on PS4, then get a free upgrade when you play on PS5.
