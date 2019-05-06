Iron Man, Deadpool, Gamora, Dr. Strange, Mystique... Marvel has been with us for nearly 50 years and they've created something for everyone. While Squirrel Girl, my personal favorite, isn't likely to make it into the Marvel movies or video games anytime soon there are plenty of games to help get your fix no matter who your best-loved hero is!

★ Featured favorite : Lego Marvel Super Heroes Lego Marvel. What's not to love? Two of our favorites in one fun game! Currently the best selling Lego game of all time, Lego Marvel Super Heroes lets you pick from 180 marvel characters to play, each with their own unique abilities. There is even a Stan Lee cameo! $19 at Amazon

Marvel, like any anyone, has had hits and misses, but we stick by them because we love the stories they share with us and the not so black and white heroes we each find to identify with. While not everybody's favorite will make it into a game, Lego Marvel Super Heroes offers the most likely chance to see them.

However, if you aren't critical about which superhero you play and you purely want that feeling of power, Marvel's Spider-Man is the way to go. The branding be greater really fits the strong action of this one. Even with the loss of our beloved Stan Lee, we know there is nothing but a bright future for Marvel, and we can't wait to see what other games they will bring us.

