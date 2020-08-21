If any game is known for collaborating with other brands, it's Fortnite, the massive free-to-play battle royale title from Epic Games has done all kinds of events, cosmetics, and game modes with other brands, including Marvel Entertainment, the owner and creator of many of your favorite heroes like Thor, Captain America, and Spider-man. It seems the two brands may be teaming up yet again, if this short teaser from Marvel Entertainment's Twitter page is any indicator.

The teaser looks like it may feature Thor, the god of thunder, hinting at what kind of cross-over we may see. It's possible we'll get a limited-time event featuring Thor, or some cosmetic skins to deck out your character with (Thor's Mjolnir as your axe, anyone?). That being said, Marvel and Fortnite aren't spilling the beans just yet, with the cryptic trailer only revealing a date: August 27, 2020. That means we'll have to wait a little longer to see exactly what the two mega-brands have been cooking up.

Unfortunately, this event will also come at a time where a huge number of players just won't be able to participate, due to the ongoing debacle between Epic Games, Apple, and Google. As of now, players on Google's Android devices can still sideload Fortnite and play to their hearts content, but iOS users are left completely out of any new Fornite updates. That is, unless you're willing to shell out over $8,000 for an iPhone with Fortnite pre-loaded.