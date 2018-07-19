If you're a Marvel fan, there's no shortage of mobile games to choose from. One of the latest coming out this year, Marvel Battle Lines, recently got shown off with its first official trailer at San Diego Comic-Con.

The trailer's mostly cinematic and doesn't show a ton of actual gameplay, but it's still a great way to get hyped for the title.

Battle Lines is a free-to-play card game and promises over 200 characters across Marvel's catalog of heroes and villains. Some highlights include Black Panther, Thor, Spider Gwen, and Captain Marvel.

Along with card-based gameplay, developer Nexon says there will also be "an all-new original Marvel story."

You can pre-register for Marvel Battle Lines on the Play Store now and the game's on-track for a release later this year. If you do pre-register, you'll get an exclusive Doctor Strange Super Hero card + 5,000 in-game gold to use when Battle Lines launches.

Pre-register: Marvel Battle Lines