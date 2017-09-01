Marshall is adding much-needed connectivity options to its speakers.

Marshall teamed up with Zound Industries a few years ago to roll out speakers designed to look like its guitar amps, and the company is now rolling out new connectivity options. The new speakers will now offer multi-room audio through Marshall's Wireless Multi-Room System, which allows you to control the music playing in any given room though the Marshall app.

The speakers now sport Chromecast built-in, AirPlay, and Spotify Connect in addition to Bluetooth 4.2. Three speakers are being upgraded with the new connectivity options — the $349 Acton, $449 Stanmore, and $599 Woburn. That's a $100 increase from the standard Bluetooth-only editions of the Acton and Stanmore, and a $50 hike from the regular version of the Woburn.

Alongside the wireless connectivity options, all three speakers feature a 3.5mm jack, and the Stanmore and Woburn also come with an RCA jack. There's also a new control dial that lets you choose from seven presets, giving you easy access to your favorite Spotify playlists.

The new speakers are now up for pre-order, and will be available in stores starting September 21.

See at Marshall