The Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth smart speaker with Alexa is on sale for $249.99 on Amazon. That's $150 off what it normally sells for and a crazy low discount for a speaker that hs never really gone on sale. There is another version of this speaker that's just Bluetooth with no Alexa, and even that one is currently going for $350 right now. This is a super low price on one of Marshall's best speakers.

You can also find this deal over at Best Buy.

Lowest Price Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth smart speaker with Alexa Easy to set up. Use an app to control music and customize your sound. Connect to other Alexa-enabled devices. The speaker has LEDs on the front for Alexa and a voice mute button if you don't want to talk to her. Connect two Bluetooth devices at once. $249.99 $400.00 $150 off See at Amazon

The speaker uses Bluetooth 5.0 technology, which allows for a low latency connection that doesn't use much power and doesn't get interupted. It even uses the aptX codec for a smoother audio experience and lossless wireless sound. The multi-host functionality of the speaker allows you to connect two different Bluetooth devices and easily switch between them. Of course you don't have to just connect via Bluetooth either. The speaker has an RCA connection and a 3.5mm input so you can connect your favorite pair of headphones if you want.

The advanced components used in the speaker's design help it produce clean and precise audio. That means it can fill up a room, whether that room is large or small. And no matter what volume level you set, the speaker's audio will still sound fantastic. Do more to control the sound, too. Use the Marshall Bluetooth app or the analogue controls on the speaker's top panel. You can get the perfect sound based on the room you're in this way, which helps when the acoustics change.

With Alexa built right in, you have even more ways to control this speaker. Connect it to your Wi-Fi and your smart home. You can use this speaker to control your other Alexa-enabled devices. Plus it has LED lights on the front that correspond to Alexa's voice. You can also use the Voice Mute button if you don't want Alexa to hear you.