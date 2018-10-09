Marshall has been well-known for decades due to its stellar audio equipment, and the various speakers it has available today are no exception to the quality products we've come to expect from the brand. Earlier today, the company unveiled three new additions to its line-up of Bluetooth speakers which are sure to make music lovers turn their heads and start pulling out their wallets: the Acton II Bluetooth, Stanmore II Bluetooth, and Woburn II Bluetooth.

The three new options have a lot of variety in what they offer. If you're looking for a portable speaker, the Acton II Bluetooth is the one for you. However, if you're looking for a speaker which will sit in a permanent spot in your home entertainment setup, the Woburn II Bluetooth is a much better fit for that scenario. On the other hand, the Stanmore II Bluetooth offers a ton of versatility; it isn't too large to carry around yet it will also do a great job of rocking your socks off while at home too.

Each of these speakers is fitted with Class D amplifiers, a bass reflex cabinet system, an upgraded DSP for improved dynamic range compression, Marshall's iconic logo on the front, and more. They feature Bluetooth 5.0 which allows them to connect to devices wirelessly up to 33 feet away, along with Qualcomm's aptX technology. Plus with multi-host functionality, two devices can be connected wirelessly at the same time. With the Marshall Bluetooth app, you can switch up EQ presets, set up stereo or ambient mode, wake up your speaker, and more right from your phone.

The Acton II Bluetooth, Stanmore II Bluetooth, and Woburn II Bluetooth speakers are now available at $249, $349, and $499 respectively via Marshall's website in black and white models, though they've already gone out of stock. Entering in your email will send a notification to you when stock is available again. If you don't want to wait to order, the Stanmore II Bluetooth speaker is available to purchase at Amazon for $349.99, though it is temporarily out of stock as well. Placing your order now will ensure it's shipped when stock is next available.

