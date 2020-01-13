Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
What you need to know
- Marriott has launched a new welcome bonus for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card.
- Earn 100,000 Bonus Points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- The bonus equals out to about $800 in hotel stays.
Last November, Marriott had launched a never before seen, limited-time offer on its Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card. The offer gave new cardholders the ability to earn 100,000 Bonus Points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. It was Marriott's biggest welcome offer ever for the card and disappeared as quickly as it came.
Now, that offer is back. Marriott is once again offering 100,000 Bonus Points to new cardholders for a limited-time. The Points Guy currently values Marriott Bonvoy points at around $0.80, so this offer equals out to about $800 in hotel stays, a fantastic offer for anyone looking to stay at a Marriott hotel in the near future.
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card is a great card for those who are fans of Marriott hotels and looking to benefit from its Bonvoy rewards program. The program gives members exclusive benefits at Marriott hotels such as free nights, member-only rates, free WiFi, and mobile check-in. While Marriott does offer other Bonvoy credit cards with higher rewards like the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, the Bonvoy Boundless is built for those who travel throughout the year but not enough to justify the $450 annual fee that comes with the higher tiered card.
The 100,000 Bonus Points offer is only available for a limited time, so if Marriott's Bonvoy program sounds like something you'd want to invest in, now is the time to take advantage of a huge welcome bonus to get started.
Boundless voyage
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card
Earn 100,000 Bonus Points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. An additional Free Night Award (valued up to 35,000 points) every year after account anniversary. Earn 6X Bonvoy points per $1 spent at over 7,000 participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels. 2X Bonvoy points for every $1 spent on all other purchases. Automatic Silver Elite Status each account anniversary year. Path to Gold Status when you spend $35,000 on purchases each account year. 15 Elite Night Credits each calendar year. No foreign transaction fees. Earn unlimited Marriott Bonvoy points and get Free Night Stays faster.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will have 108MP main camera and 16GB of RAM
New Samsung Galaxy S20 leaks reveal powerfully specced phones and advanced camera modes. The top-end Galaxy S20 Ultra looks like a show stealer, debuting with a jaw-dropping 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
Do you plan on keeping your Galaxy Note 9 through 2020?
The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will officially turn two years old in 2020, but even so, a lot of owners of the device plan on keeping it well through the year. What about you?
You can test out Microsoft Launcher's alpha features with its preview app
Microsoft has released a preview of the next version of the Microsoft Launcher for Android today, which features a rewrite of several key areas of the Launcher, along with a new user interface and features. This new version of the Microsoft Launcher comes in at version 6.0, and is the biggest update to the Microsoft Launcher yet.
The best accessories to use with Google Fit
Keeping track of your fitness isn't hard, especially with the right tools on your side. Combine that with Google Fit and you'll be a pro in no time!