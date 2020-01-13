Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

When Marriott launched the Marriot Bonvoy Bold Credit Card last year, it introduced the first Bonvoy branded credit card without any annual fee. It also kicked off the card's introduction to the market with a really impressive welcome bonus for a card of its class.

Now, that offer is back. New cardholders can once again earn 50,000 Bonus Points after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. The previous offer only required you to spend $1,000 over the course of 3 months, but the reward was capped at a much lower 30,000 Bonus Points. The Points Guy currently values Bonvoy points at $.080, meaning that this introductory offer will net you about $400 worth of hotel stays, a great offer for a card without any annual fees.

The card's rewards program continues to keep things simple. Cardholders earn 3X Bonvoy points at over 7,000 hotels, 2X points on other travel purchases (from airfare to taxis and trains), and 1X point on all other purchases. The card also gives 15 Elite Night Credits annually which qualifies you for Silver Elite Status and extra perks like a dedicated phone line for booking reservations and late checkouts. Other benefits include baggage delay insurance, lost luggage reimbursement, trip delay reimbursement, purchase protection, and Visa concierge service.

While the card does not earn more premium rewards like the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card or the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, you do get a lot of the same kinds of rewards and use it knowing you never have to pay an annual fee.