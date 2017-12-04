Marc's Favorite Things of 2017

2017 was a great year — I got to test out a bunch of great gear and play some outstanding games with friends. With the holiday shopping season fast approaching (I do most of mine on Christmas Eve), you might still be trying to figure out what to get for that tech lover on your list — or looking for a sweet gift to give yourself. I'm here to help with my favorite things of 2017.

Samsung Galaxy S8

The Google Pixel was my favorite phone of 2016 and I was pretty sure I was over Samsung phones. I wasn't overly impressed with the Samsung Galaxy S8 unveiling, and yet the very first moment I held one in my hand it was like "WOW". The Galaxy S8 set the smartphone trends for 2017 — small bezels and that gorgeous curved-corner display — while still managing to squeeze a headphone jack in there. Hallelujah!

With the sexiest screen you ever done seen and top-end specs to enjoy all your streaming and gaming desires, the Galaxy S8 is an easy phone to recommend heading into 2018 and beyond. PROTIP: Snag a RhinoShield Bumper Guard for just $25 and keep your phone well protected without covering up that sweet design.

From $633 Buy Now