Marc's Favorite Things of 2017

2017 was a great year — I got to test out a bunch of great gear and play some outstanding games with friends. With the holiday shopping season fast approaching (I do most of mine on Christmas Eve), you might still be trying to figure out what to get for that tech lover on your list — or looking for a sweet gift to give yourself. I'm here to help with my favorite things of 2017.
Samsung Galaxy S8
The Google Pixel was my favorite phone of 2016 and I was pretty sure I was over Samsung phones. I wasn't overly impressed with the Samsung Galaxy S8 unveiling, and yet the very first moment I held one in my hand it was like "WOW". The Galaxy S8 set the smartphone trends for 2017 — small bezels and that gorgeous curved-corner display — while still managing to squeeze a headphone jack in there. Hallelujah!
With the sexiest screen you ever done seen and top-end specs to enjoy all your streaming and gaming desires, the Galaxy S8 is an easy phone to recommend heading into 2018 and beyond. PROTIP: Snag a RhinoShield Bumper Guard for just $25 and keep your phone well protected without covering up that sweet design.
EcoFlow River
The EcoFlow River is a mobile power pack that over-delivers with its specs and is easily the coolest tech accessory I tested in 2017. Featuring 11 different ports that include two AC outlets on the back and an array of USB ports on the front (two standard USB, two Quick Charge USB, and two USB-C), you'll be able to keep all your devices charged no matter where you are in the world. Keep all your friends' phones charged at your music festival campsite or play your own tunes on an electric guitar in the middle of a forest — the EcoFlow River opens up a whole new world of possibilities.
Cuphead
Cuphead straight up stole my heart in 2017. In a gaming industry dominated by first-person shooters and gorgeous action-adventure games, along comes a game like Cuphead that combines tough-as-nails platforming action with the most gorgeous, hand-drawn animation so that it literally feels like you're playing a 1930's cartoon complete with an incredible jazz soundtrack. There was so much hype surrounding this game and it managed to totally live up to it all and then some. Available on Steam and Xbox One/Windows 10 for just $20, it's my must-own game of 2017.
Anker SoundCore 2
There's a ton of options out there for portable Bluetooth speakers, but the Anker SoundCore 2 is the one I've been recommending to all my friends and family. It's got a massive battery that'll power your tunes for up to 24 hours, and the sound quality is quite impressive for its compact size. It's water resistant and pairs quick and easy with any phone. At just $32, it's a great gift for any music lover on your list.
Eufy BodySense Smart Scale
I started focusing on my personal health more in 2017, and no piece of tech helped me get a better grasp on my overall health and wellness than the Eufy BodySense Smart Scale. It's quick and easy to set up and instantly tracks your weight, body fat percentage, muscle mass and much more every time you step onto the scale in the morning. so you can review all your data and track your progress no matter your wellness goals.
Pandemic Legacy (Seasons 1 + 2)
We live in troubled times, so what better form of escapism than playing an epic tabletop board game where your goal is to prevent the world from slipping off the brink of annihilation? Pandemic Legacy has been responsible for some of the most incredible and intense moments I've ever experienced playing a board game. Season One was an absolute barnburner, and Season Two is shaping up to be just as twist-filled and suspenseful. It's a great gift for any board game nerds on your shopping list this season.
