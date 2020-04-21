Mlb The Show 20 Title ScreenSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • The March 2020 NPD results have been released.
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the best-selling game of the month.
  • MLB: The Show 20 was the best-selling game on PS4.

Every month, the NPD Group releases information on the top-selling games across all video game platforms in the United States. While it doesn't account for worldwide sales, it does provide a good snapshot of one the largest video game markets. Mat Piscatella, an analyst for NPD, has shared the results for March 2020.

To start off, Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold amazingly well, taking the best-seller position for the month. Meanwhile, MLB: The Show 20 was the best-selling game on PS4 and debuted at the #3 spot. While the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console for the month, PS4 sales were up year-over-year.

Try out 7-days of PureVPN for just $1 right now

As always, remember that NPD is based on dollar sales, not units sold.

Here are the March 2020 results:

  • Total sales: $1.1597 billion, up 35% from $1.186 billion year-over-year.
  • Video games hardware: $461 million, up 63% from $282 million year-over-year.
  • PC and video games software: $739 million, up 34% from $550 million year-over-year.
  • Accessories and game cards: $397 million, up 12% from $354 million year-over-year.

March 2020 NPD: Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.

  1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  3. MLB: The Show 20
  4. Resident Evil 3
  5. NBA 2K20
  6. Doom Eternal*
  7. Persona 5: Royal
  8. Grand Theft Auto V
  9. Borderlands 3
  10. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe*
  11. Nioh 2
  12. Red Dead Redemption II
  13. FIFA 20
  14. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
  15. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX*
  16. Madden NFL 20
  17. Just Dance 2020
  18. Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order
  19. Mortal Kombat 11
  20. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Remastered
  • *Does not include digital sales
  • **Does not include Steam sales
  • ***Minecraft digital sales include Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but not other digital sales.

Here are the best-selling games of March 2020 by platform:

PlayStation 4

  1. MLB: The Show 20
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  3. Persona 5: Royal
  4. Resident Evil 3
  5. NBA 2K20
  6. Nioh 2
  7. Doom Eternal*
  8. Grand Theft Auto V
  9. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Remastered
  10. FIFA 20

Xbox One

  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  2. Resident Evil 3
  3. Doom Eternal*
  4. NBA 2K20
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. Madden NFL 20
  7. Red Dead Redemption II
  8. Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order
  9. FIFA 20
  10. Minecraft: Xbox One Edition

Nintendo Switch

  1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
  2. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe*
  3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
  4. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX*
  5. Just Dance 2020
  6. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
  7. Super Mario Party*
  8. Luigi's Mansion 3*
  9. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe*
  10. Pokemon: Sword*

Here are the top 10 best-selling games of 2020 in the U.S. so far:

  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
  3. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
  4. NBA 2K20
  5. MLB: The Show 20
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. Resident Evil 3
  8. Madden NFL 20
  9. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe*
  10. Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order

That's all for the breakdown of this month's numbers. For more information, you can consult Mat Piscatella's thread right here. If you'd like details on last month's NPD breakdown, you can find that right here.

Clear the bases

MLB The Show 20

Power to all fields

MLB The Show 20 offers up an almost dizzying assortment of different ways to play baseball, many of which reinforce each other to provide a sense of progress, and all of them showing off superb gameplay fundamentals.

Get More PlayStation

Sony PlayStation

The Jiggle Physics Podcast is new, and it's all about games

Jiggle Physics Art

Every week, the Jiggle Physics podcast brings you the latest news and hot takes from around the games industry with familiar co-hosts and special guests. We cover PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox, and everything in between.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe on Spotify: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.