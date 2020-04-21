What you need to know
- The March 2020 NPD results have been released.
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the best-selling game of the month.
- MLB: The Show 20 was the best-selling game on PS4.
Every month, the NPD Group releases information on the top-selling games across all video game platforms in the United States. While it doesn't account for worldwide sales, it does provide a good snapshot of one the largest video game markets. Mat Piscatella, an analyst for NPD, has shared the results for March 2020.
To start off, Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold amazingly well, taking the best-seller position for the month. Meanwhile, MLB: The Show 20 was the best-selling game on PS4 and debuted at the #3 spot. While the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console for the month, PS4 sales were up year-over-year.
As always, remember that NPD is based on dollar sales, not units sold.
Here are the March 2020 results:
- Total sales: $1.1597 billion, up 35% from $1.186 billion year-over-year.
- Video games hardware: $461 million, up 63% from $282 million year-over-year.
- PC and video games software: $739 million, up 34% from $550 million year-over-year.
- Accessories and game cards: $397 million, up 12% from $354 million year-over-year.
March 2020 NPD: Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- MLB: The Show 20
- Resident Evil 3
- NBA 2K20
- Doom Eternal*
- Persona 5: Royal
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Borderlands 3
- Mario Kart 8: Deluxe*
- Nioh 2
- Red Dead Redemption II
- FIFA 20
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX*
- Madden NFL 20
- Just Dance 2020
- Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Remastered
- *Does not include digital sales
- **Does not include Steam sales
- ***Minecraft digital sales include Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but not other digital sales.
Here are the best-selling games of March 2020 by platform:
PlayStation 4
- MLB: The Show 20
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Persona 5: Royal
- Resident Evil 3
- NBA 2K20
- Nioh 2
- Doom Eternal*
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Remastered
- FIFA 20
Xbox One
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Resident Evil 3
- Doom Eternal*
- NBA 2K20
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Madden NFL 20
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order
- FIFA 20
- Minecraft: Xbox One Edition
Nintendo Switch
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
- Mario Kart 8: Deluxe*
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX*
- Just Dance 2020
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- Super Mario Party*
- Luigi's Mansion 3*
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe*
- Pokemon: Sword*
Here are the top 10 best-selling games of 2020 in the U.S. so far:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- NBA 2K20
- MLB: The Show 20
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Resident Evil 3
- Madden NFL 20
- Mario Kart 8: Deluxe*
- Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order
That's all for the breakdown of this month's numbers. For more information, you can consult Mat Piscatella's thread right here. If you'd like details on last month's NPD breakdown, you can find that right here.
Clear the bases
MLB The Show 20
Power to all fields
MLB The Show 20 offers up an almost dizzying assortment of different ways to play baseball, many of which reinforce each other to provide a sense of progress, and all of them showing off superb gameplay fundamentals.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: The Galaxy S10 Lite is a great phone ruined by a high price tag
With a Snapdragon 855 chipset, massive 4500mAh battery, 48MP camera at the back, and a large 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, the Galaxy S10 Lite is one of the better phones Samsung has released in recent years. But you're just not getting enough value here.
Are you getting tired of flagship smartphones?
Flagship smartphones are a lot of fun to look and gawk at, but are you still willingly paying for them? Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say.
Pixel 3a XL review, one year later: Still the best camera under $500
A year after its launch, the Pixel 3a XL continues to be a great phone. The hardware still holds up just fine in 2020, the battery life is fantastic, and the camera is still the one to beat in the mid-range segment.
Borderlands 3 is currently the best co-op game you can play on PS4
Competitive online multiplayer can be a drag and sometimes single-player games just get boring. When you want to have a good time with a friend, these are the best cooperative games to do so on PlayStation 4.