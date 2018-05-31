In late April, T-Mobile and Sprint announced the two brands were merging together to form one new company to spearhead the 5G revolution. Current T-Mobile CEO John Legere will act as CEO of the new venture, but as part of the deal, Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure will be stepping down from his existing role.

May 30, 2018, was officially Claure's last day. His new position within the company will be Executive Chairman and Sprint CFO Michel Combes is being promoted as the company's new CEO — at least until the merger is officially completed.

Claure became CEO in 2014, and in a thread on Twitter, highlighted the transformed company culture, Sprint Says Thanks initiative, the Hulu partnership, and more as some of his most memorable accomplishments.

As for Michel Combes, he joined Sprint just a few months back in January as a replacement for former CFO Tarek Robbiati. Prior to his time at Sprint, Combes was acting as CEO of Alcatel-Lucent at the time it was being sold to Nokia.

