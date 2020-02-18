What you need to know
- Disney may stagger the release of the Mandalorian in the UK and other Western European countries.
- The firm made the announcement on its Twitter page.
- Disney Plus launches in Western Europe from the 24th of March.
Despite the Mandalorian already being completely finished in the U.S., Disney may stagger its release in the UK to mirror the U.S. release. Instead of an all in one drop as Netflix has trained its users to expect, Disney is apparently aiming more for a drip-feed of content. The inference came from a tweet made by Disney Plus's UK account, stating that the show would begin rolling out from the 24th.
The tweet, spotted by TechRadar:
#TheMandalorian episodes will start to roll out from March 24th. @StarWarsUK pic.twitter.com/jY6gA2gFPv— Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) February 17, 2020
It seems odd for Disney to artificially limit the release of a show that has already been disseminated, especially when the said show is probably feely available for curious internet users. On the other hand, there's a kind of logic to this. Releasing shows week by week leads to a shared cultural conversational domination that isn't quite there for a binge-able show.
Take Game of Thrones for instance. For a little over two months, the show dominated conversation both online and offline around the watercooler. In the meantime, the better received Stranger Things could barely drive discourse for a single month.
Or as the RInger puts it:
Binging tends to erode the episode as an art form, compress conversation around a show into days rather than months, and otherwise encourage the siloing of what was once a collective experience into millions of personalized ecosystems."
Disney Plus and the Mandalorian launches on March 24th in the UK and other Western European regions.
